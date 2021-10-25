Jack Miller links race crash to tyre choice

Jack Miller registered a retirement from this weekend’s race after the rider had a crash at turn 15 when chasing the race leader. In his debrief, the rider assured there was no problem with the bike when approaching the penultimate corner at Misano.

No, there was nothing wrong with turn 15. I think it had more to do with our choice [of tyres]. We chose the hard front tyre, it felt like a masterstroke and I felt that feeling was good. At 1pm [local time] it looked fantastic, it looked like a brilliant idea, but when we were on the grid the clouds started to come in. I guess you could say it wasn’t hot enough,’ he told Motorcycle Sports when asked if there had been any problems at the specific location in the circuit.

The rider concluded his answer by ensuring he was able to apply a good pace in the early part of the race:

“I was close to [Francesco] ‘Pecco’ [Bagnaia] in turn eight. I didn’t push the tyre too much and when I got to turn 15 there was no hope of even trying to save. I had a great pace at the beginning and was able to continue for a few more laps, but it was not easy.

It is important to note that today only Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia, both riders of the official Ducati team, went into this Grand Prix with a hard front tyre.

With this result Yamaha has now the lead of the Teams Championship, with more 13 points than Ducati.