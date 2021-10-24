‘We won’t be ready to fight for victory or for the podium, but finishing on the top five will be good’ – Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez ended today’s qualifying at Misano with seventh time, which means a start from the third row, a little short of the potential he believes he has. The qualifying was tough and a crash shook the confidence of the former world champion who aims for a place in the top five.

At a press conference with journalists after Q2, the Honda rider talked about his day’s work, and explained how his crash had shaken him: ‘Today was a difficult day. I would say that our qualifying practice started in FP4 and early on I had a crash when I put on the slicks, I touched a wet part and I didn’t see where. Then in Q2 I thought: ‘Ok, let’s go’ and then I had a great moment, a big save and after this save, which was lucky, I won’t say I did ‘this’ or ‘that’, no, it was lucky, but the truth is that I had severe pain in my shoulder for the next 30 seconds, but for the rest of qualifying it wasn’t a big limitation. It was more the feeling with the bike after all that moment, I lost a lot of confidence and then I wasn’t riding well’.

Then Márquez spoke about the feeling he got at the helm of the RC213V: ‘I still managed to get an acceptable lap time and then I said to myself: ‘I’ll wait for the last lap’, because the feeling wasn’t good. When you don’t have a good feeling but you need to push the pace for a while, something like what happened here can sometimes happen: you push without a good feeling and I lost the front’.

Finally, #93 explained what his goal actually is, setting aside place for triumph or even for a place in the top three:

– I’m not happy. It was an acceptable result for the start of the race but it’s true that today we managed to get at least one place in the second row but things are as they are and the most important thing tomorrow is to regain confidence with the bike and even with that confidence we won’t be ready to fight for the victory or even the podium, but if we finish in the top five it will be a good race.

