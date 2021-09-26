WSBK returns to track at Jerez tomorrow with revised schedule

The Superbike World Championship schedule at Jerez will continue this Sunday, but revised. This Saturday, the death of Dean Berta Viñales in the first race of the Supersport 300 World Championship led to the cancellation of the first races of the Superbike and Supersport World Championships.

Late in the afternoon, the official WorldSBK website confirmed that Jerez will again host action tomorrow, but with an adjusted programme and in tribute to Viñales. The warm-up sessions will remain as originally scheduled and will last 15 minutes each starting at 09hrs with WSBK, followed by WSSP and WSSP300.

The three Warm-Up sessions will go ahead as planned from 09:00 Local Time (GMT+2), with WorldSBK on track first followed by WorldSSP and then WorldSSP300. At 10:15, there will be a minute’s silence on the grid to remember the talented rider from Spain with the entire paddock family joining.

In a change to the Sunday schedule, the Tissot Superpole Race will be cancelled and replaced with WorldSBK Race 1, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, at 11:00 Local Time. The WorldSSP race will take place at the planned time at 12:30 Local Time before WorldSBK Race 2 at 14:00. WorldSSP300 Race 2 will conclude the day’s action at 15:15.

09.00-09.15: WSBK warm-up

09.25-09.40: WSSP warm-up

09.50-10.05: WSSP300 warm-up

10.15: Minute’s silence in memory of Dean Berta Viñales

11.00am: Race 1 WSBK

12.30am: WSSP race

14.00: Race 2 WSBK

15.15: Race 2 WSSP300

(Local Time)

