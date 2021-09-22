Fabio Quartararo and the wish for Austin: ‘ I hope Marc Márquez wins in Austin ‘

Fabio Quartararo www.motorcycleSports.net

The French rider, who acknowledged that he thought more about winning the race than winning the title, does already have his head in becoming the winner of the 2021 World Championship in the premier class.

And it is that, in statements to DAZN microphone , Quartararo explained that if he had thought more about the championship "he would not have gone so far to catch Pecco, who was going really fast" because "he almost" crash "three or four times ", but assured that" it is not the moment to think ".

"It has been a pleasure to see me so at the limit and to be able to fight. We have another race here, we know where we have to work and I am happy to have a 48-point advantage."

However, he did make it clear that he is already thinking about the World Championship for the next race, which will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, and in which he wants a specific rider on the grid to win.

"I hope Marc wins in Austin. It is a circuit that we have not been in for a long time ... I have very good memories. I am motivated to be there and to be able to give my best."

With this statement from the French Yamaha rider, it seems that from now on he will not risk so much in the races, thinking only in finishing the final rounds, playing with the points in order to become champion at the end of the season.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.