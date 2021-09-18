Valentino Rossi and the distraction of creating a MotoGP team: ‘The big distraction is answering your questions’

Valentino Rossi www.motorcycleSports.net

This 2021 season is the last for Valentino Rossi as a professional rider in the MotoGP world championship. However, this year is also being marked by the creation and organization of his MotoGP team which will be composed by Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Although it is already official the bet on the riders and the bike with which the VR46 brand will compete (Ducati), there are still uncertainties about Aramco’s involvement in Rossi’s team, as there has been no official announcement until now.

Asked if this issue of creating a MotoGP team is a distracting factor, the Italian made it clear that this issue does not distract him on the track. The nine-time champion admits that he has entrusted the creation of the team to people he trusts, so that the #46 can fully concentrate on its performance on asphalt.

‘For me, the big distraction is answering your questions about the team [laughs]. This is difficult for me because I waste a lot of time and I try to concentrate on myself as a rider, but I always have to answer a lot of questions about my team next year. Honestly, I don’t really know why I try to give my support. I’m very focused on the rest. I’m not the [right] person to talk to, to understand the latest developments about my team for next year just because I don’t follow [the situation] directly, because I have to concentrate on riding. I have said it twenty times, but you journalists keep asking the same questions. For me this is very difficult, but otherwise we will try to manage [laughs],’ he replied after saying that he doesn’t know when there will be an official announcement:

‘The announcement of the MotoGP team… I think we will make the team, yes, but I don’t know when it will be official.

