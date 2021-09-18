RNF MotoGP Racing is the successor to SRT and signs up with MotoGP until 2026

RNF MotoGP Racing www.motorcycleSports.net

A new era will begin for Sepang Racing Team in 2022 as the team is rebranded RNF MotoGP Racing. A five-year deal signed between RNF Racing and IRTA sees the re-modeled structure continue their participation as an Independent Team in the MotoGP class of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, with former CEO of Sepang International Circuit and Team Principal Razlan Razali remaining at the helm.

After years of experience and success in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, Sepang Racing Team entered the premier class of Grand Prix racing with a bang in 2019, fielding riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. With Quartararo taking an unprecedented seven podiums on his and the team’s debut season in MotoGP™ and Morbidelli a consistent presence in the top five, the outfit swept the Independent Teams’ title and finished the year fourth overall in the Teams’ Championship – with Quartararo crowned Rookie of the Year, taking fifth in the Championship, and Morbidelli classified in the top ten.

Last season, the structure accrued their first six premier class Grand Prix wins, with both Morbidelli and Quartararo taking three apiece. Both riders fought for the Riders’ Championship and Morbidelli ended the season as runner up, with Petronas Yamaha SRT also classified second in the Teams’ Championship and the team retaining both the best Independent Team and best Independent Rider trophies.

The podium success continued in 2021, but now a new era will begin. The re-branded RNF Racing will race as an Independent Team in the MotoGP class from 2022 till at least 2026, with Razali remaining at the helm as the project seeks to go to even greater heights.

Razlan Razali, RNF Racing Team Principal: “It has been a whirlwind journey for us. In recent months, we have put all our efforts to reset, rebrand and relaunch as a fresh and stronger MotoGP team. I would like to thank Carmelo for his continued trust and confidence in me to begin this second chapter with a newly rebuilt team competing in MotoGP’s premier class for the next five years. For the season ahead, under the new entity of RNF MotoGP Racing, the rebranded team will continue our blueprint that have proven success before. Expectations will be high and we will push hard to meet these aspirations. Equipped with the experience we gained and having achieved multiple highlights in the past, we look forward to the 2022 season as an even stronger team entry.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports CEO: “It is a pleasure to continue working and partnering with a team structure headed by Razlan Razali, under the new RNF MotoGP Racing. Our long working relationship has been exciting for both fans and the competition. I know Razlan is very passionate about this project and I’m sure we will continue to see great things from the new team in the upcoming season and beyond. Razlan has been a great asset to the MotoGP family since his days in Sepang, and has helped to grow the sport in Malaysia and across the important South East Asia region in general.”

