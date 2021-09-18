Valentino Rossi and the story about the giant Chicken: The sponsor that never existed

Valentino Rossi MotorcycleSports.net

Valentino Rossi has given us unforgettable moments in MotoGP for many years. Beyond the victories and the spectacle inside the track, ‘The Doctor’ has also been able to become an icon outside of it.

One of the most remembered images of Valentino Rossi took place in his early years in MotoGP. That lap that the Italian rider took on the motorcycle with a giant chicken as a companion still remains in the retina.

“That was the height of the jokes we used to play. In the early years I had around me an atmosphere of a small town, a bar, in which we of my generation had grown up and where we did not stop joking”.

“And so we ended up inventing this sponsor, for no reason, because we were so absurd, and we were amused by the bullshit of Pollería Osvaldo.”

The unexpected turn of the story came when a journalist from the ‘Rai’ wanted to go further and see first-hand the now famous and almost iconic poultry of Tavullia.

“An Italian journalist from the ‘Rai’ chain arrived, who wanted the scoop and asked me to show him the Pollería Osvaldo and I ended up finding myself in a gap in which I could no longer go back and tell him that the Pollería Osvaldo was an invention, so I got out of the way by telling him to come to Tavullia to see Pollería Osvaldo “.

“We had to build and prepare the Pollería Osvaldo with a fictitious Osvaldo. The ‘Rai’ journalist arrived and interviewed him and everything and when he finally realized it was a joke he got angry and told me: you piece of scoundrels , you have been kidding me “.

“It was fun because we mounted the chicken on the motorcycle. The chicken in question was Alberto Chebianelli, my friend from Tavullia. Now, when I see the images again, it was cool, it is nice to see the gigantic chicken there mounted on a motorcycle.”

