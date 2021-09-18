Michael Laverty starts with Moto3 team to help British talent

Michael Laverty, endurance rider and brother of Eugene Laverty, announced his Moto3 team. The ‘VisionTrack Honda Racing Team’ is Laverty’s bid to launch a team to facilitate the arrival of young British riders onto the world stage.

A native of the UK, Laverty will expand his rider academy – the MLav VisionTrack Academy – in order to select two athletes to compete on Honda machinery in the world championship. As motogp.com reports, the team will be staffed by British engineers, technicians and other personnel in order to support and develop national talent at an elite level. In due course there will be an official announcement about the two riders chosen.

‘The road to the pinnacle of motorbike racing is not easy for any rider, but for some time now it has become especially difficult for young British riders. Too often, young British riders have been overlooked due to a lack of sponsorship or financial support. Now, thanks to fantastic structures and a main sponsor, VisionTrack, we know there is a lot of talent out there just waiting for an opportunity. We believe we can offer them a more favourable route to Grand Prix racing. ‘The UK has a rich history of Grand Prix success and our aim is to help change the future by providing our young talent with a route into premier motorbike racing,’ he said.

