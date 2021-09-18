Michael Laverty starts with Moto3 team to help British talent

Motorcycle Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVNJW_0c08tE5s00

Michael Laverty, endurance rider and brother of Eugene Laverty, announced his Moto3 team. The ‘VisionTrack Honda Racing Team’ is Laverty’s bid to launch a team to facilitate the arrival of young British riders onto the world stage.

A native of the UK, Laverty will expand his rider academy – the MLav VisionTrack Academy – in order to select two athletes to compete on Honda machinery in the world championship. As motogp.com reports, the team will be staffed by British engineers, technicians and other personnel in order to support and develop national talent at an elite level. In due course there will be an official announcement about the two riders chosen.

‘The road to the pinnacle of motorbike racing is not easy for any rider, but for some time now it has become especially difficult for young British riders. Too often, young British riders have been overlooked due to a lack of sponsorship or financial support. Now, thanks to fantastic structures and a main sponsor, VisionTrack, we know there is a lot of talent out there just waiting for an opportunity. We believe we can offer them a more favourable route to Grand Prix racing. ‘The UK has a rich history of Grand Prix success and our aim is to help change the future by providing our young talent with a route into premier motorbike racing,’ he said.

Don´t forget to follow us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

All the news about Motorcycle Sport

New York, NY
77 followers

More from Motorcycle Sports

‘We’ve used this test to start the stopwatch on ideas for 2022’ – Mike Leitner

Misano’s tests were of high importance for KTM after this second half of the championship presented different challenges. Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder have been working on their bikes with the rest of the championship races in mind, but also the 2022 season.

Read full story

Andrea Iannone and the desire to return to racing: ‘When you have a dream, it stays’

Andrea Iannone is still serving her four-year penalty without competing after testing positive for drostanolone, a banned substance that Iannone (and his defense) has always believed was consumed through eating contaminated meat. Despite the rider’s arguments, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ended up applying the maximum sanction.

Read full story

'Brad Binder had the same pace that Marc Marquez and Jack Miller had' - Mike Leitner

The GP di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini was quite challenging for the KTM riders. During the three free practice sessions that were valid for direct qualification to Q2, all the riders were faced with different weather conditions, and this was detrimental to the KTM riders' assessment of problems, specifically.

Read full story

'I have tried a new bike; in some areas we are good, in others we are missing a lot' - Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez debuted a radically different version of the Honda RC213V yesterday at the first of two days of MotoGP testing at Misano. The Repsol Honda rider was able to obtain first indications - generally satisfactory - about this development step, despite the precautions to be taken and the relatively limited time on track.

Read full story

Fabio Quartararo and the wish for Austin: ‘ I hope Marc Márquez wins in Austin ‘

The French rider, who acknowledged that he thought more about winning the race than winning the title, does already have his head in becoming the winner of the 2021 World Championship in the premier class.

Read full story

Loris Baz to substitute for the recovering Chaz Davies at Team GoEleven

A familiar face will return to the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship with Loris Baz standing in for the injured Chaz Davies at Team GoEleven as the Welshman continues his recovery from two broken ribs sustained in a crash during the Tissot Superpole Race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing).

Read full story

Paolo Ciabatti praises Jack Miller: ‘He’s loyal, honest, direct and a great team member’

Ducati has reason to smile after its riders’ overall performance in the last MotoGP Grand Prix. Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller took the top two grid positions for the race in Q2, and the Italian rider managed to turn pole position into victory.

Read full story
Alabama State

MotoAmerica closes season with three different riders to win in Alabama

The Barber Motorsports Park, in the State of Alabama, hosted this weekend the final of MotoAmerica where riders never had their life easier. After Jake Gagne was crowned champion in the penultimate round of the championship in New Jersey, Cameron Petersen took pole position sharing the front row with Mathew Scholtz and Jake Gagne.

Read full story

‘Bagnaia is very fast but doesn’t have the consistency of Quartararo’ – Marc Márquez

Owner of eight world titles, Marc Márquez knows that the secret to success in a competition of the nature of MotoGP is consistency… the same consistency that Fabio Quartararo has shown so far.

Read full story

'We will only do one day of testing because we have nothing to test' – Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi had a race marked by a pace that allowed him to recover some positions. Nevertheless, the nine-times world champion closed the GP di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini in 17th place in a race for which he started from 23rd.

Read full story

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL victory at record-breaking BOL D’OR

The factory Suzuki team – the reigning champion and winner of the 2019 edition of the Bol d’Or – won a brilliant victory ahead of Yamaha-mounted Moto Ain and the amazing Kawasaki-mounted Superstock team BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

Read full story

Marc Márquez about Enea Bastianini: ‘Today he was impregnable, he braked like an animal’

Honda’s Spanish rider Marc Márquez got a result he didn’t expect, he knew there would be many difficulties at the Misano circuit, and this 4th place was quite satisfactory for his aspirations at the beginning of the race.

Read full story

‘I don’t understand how an eight-time world champion can’t make his job on his own’ – Joan Mir

Marc Márquez has been playing a series of mental games with opponents throughout the season and it is usual to see him following someone and today Joan Mir was the target of his compatriot’s pursuit, showing himself in the end surprised as the number 93, his opponent, already a world champion several times, cannot ride alone.

Read full story

'The Contracts are useless, MotoGP is not what it was' - Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona is in his best form since his arrival in MotoGP with two top seven finishes in the last three races. However, time has run out for him in the premier class. When asked to comment on this moment of form at a time when it is worth little in the sense that he will not be continuing in the premier class, the Spaniard told DAZN.

Read full story

Valentino Rossi and the distraction of creating a MotoGP team: ‘The big distraction is answering your questions’

This 2021 season is the last for Valentino Rossi as a professional rider in the MotoGP world championship. However, this year is also being marked by the creation and organization of his MotoGP team which will be composed by Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Read full story

RNF MotoGP Racing is the successor to SRT and signs up with MotoGP until 2026

A new era will begin for Sepang Racing Team in 2022 as the team is rebranded RNF MotoGP Racing. A five-year deal signed between RNF Racing and IRTA sees the re-modeled structure continue their participation as an Independent Team in the MotoGP class of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, with former CEO of Sepang International Circuit and Team Principal Razlan Razali remaining at the helm.

Read full story

Valentino Rossi and the story about the giant Chicken: The sponsor that never existed

Valentino Rossi has given us unforgettable moments in MotoGP for many years. Beyond the victories and the spectacle inside the track, ‘The Doctor’ has also been able to become an icon outside of it.

Read full story

Marc Márquez admits he is 'not enjoying' riding his bike in the MotoGP

Marc Marquez an immaculate rider in his performances season after season, however 2020 was a season that marks his career with the crash and injury. The recovery has been a delicate process and much slower than expected. The GP of Aragon the rider denounced some of the pain in his shoulder, and asked about this pain the rider said:

Read full story

Davide Tardozzi and the ‘subliminal message’ sent to Francesco Bagnaia about Marc Márquez

Francesco Bagnaia triumphed in Aragon against a Marc Márquez who was racing at home. With the victory recorded, «Pecco» won his first victory in MotoGP, which marked a path that wasn’t always made by happy moments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy