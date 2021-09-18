'The Contracts are useless, MotoGP is not what it was' - Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona www.motorcycleSports.net

Iker Lecuona is in his best form since his arrival in MotoGP with two top seven finishes in the last three races. However, time has run out for him in the premier class.

When asked to comment on this moment of form at a time when it is worth little in the sense that he will not be continuing in the premier class, the Spaniard told DAZN

These are things that can give more or less anger [being in form and no longer being able to continue next year]. It is what it is, it is what is on the table. In the last few years MotoGP is not what it used to be. You sign contracts earlier and earlier. We can say that contracts are useless. I am in MotoGP because a rider decided he didn't want to continue and left in the middle of the season.

Things are happening that are not normal, but these days they are. Of course I get frustrated and upset. I know that I am a rider to be in MotoGP. I didn't have the opportunity to continue for whatever reason, but I don't want to be frustrated because I'm very young and I have a big career ahead of me. The goals that came my way can be very nice. I will continue to work and improve both as a rider and as a person.

