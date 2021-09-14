‘Valentino Rossi told me that this sunday would be my day’ – Bagnaia dedicates victory to VR46 Academy

Pecco Bagnaia MotorcycleSports.net

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia achieved a victory this sunday that will go down in premier-class history as he has entered the MotoGP winners list for the first time. The rider dedicated the victory to Valentino Rossi’s academy.

The young man said that the hotbed of talent that is the VR46 Riders Academy has a lot of weight in this triumph, quoted on the official MotoGP website: ‘This victory goes to the academy, without a doubt, it is where we try to be better every day. They help us a lot. Every day they ask us where we think we can improve and that’s what we try to do every day […] They help us a lot in the gym, Carlo, Uccio, Gianluca, Valentino are always with us. This victory is for them too’.

Moreover, the Ducati rider recalled a piece of advice given to him by Valentino Rossi in the previous day:

– Last night Valentino [Rossi], after observing my rhythm, told me that this sunday would be my day, that I was strong. He even said that Marc [Márquez] was the fastest and that I was second with the best pace for the race. He told me to put on hard and soft tyres and he kept repeating this when I walked away from his motorhome yesterday [saturday]: ‘hard soft, hard soft, hard soft!’ This is because in the previous race I changed the front tyre.

