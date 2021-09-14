‘I couldn’t do anything to be faster, it’s painful’ – Pol Espargaró

Pol Espargaró MotorcycleSports.net

From pole and fifth place at Silverstone, Pol Espargaró moved up to 13th in the next race at MotorLand Aragón. The catalan didn’t hide some frustration with the difference in terms of performance from teammate Marc Márquez.

Showing even despondent after the GP in conversation with Motorcycle Sports. Proving that it's not just one race that makes the championship, the rider's frustrations don't seem to go away, especially when the comparison is Marc Márquez.

‘To be honest I hope we have more traction in Misano. There no need to have the same level of grip I had at Silverstone but more similar to be able to have a good weekend. It can’t be like here [Aragon]’, the catalan this sunday after the race at MotorLand, looking at the round and test at Misano:

– The Misano test will be good, we only had four days of pre-season and I didn’t have time to learn several things or understand situations like this. Maybe in Misano it’s very hot and I can try different solutions to understand the current situation, but it’s complicated. I have a feeling that this is something that will not change overnight in a test, because the difference in Aragon to my teammate was huge in the race, while at one lap I was closer to him. I understand what’s going on but I couldn’t do anything to be faster. It’s painful.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.