‘I’m proud of Pecco, the first victory won’t be forgotten’ – Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi MotorcycleSports.net

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia took his first premier-class victory at MotorLand Aragón to the delight of Valentino Rossi. His mentor at the academy in Tavullia left his pupil with praise.

‘I am very, very happy for Pecco personally. We are great friends, we are often together and I have to congratulate him. The first victory in MotoGP is not forgotten and that victory was achieved by fighting until the last corner. It was fantastic, he rode his Ducati in an incredible way’, Il Dottore began to say at the end of the race and Aragon, before continuing:

– At Silverstone he had already been fast, in fact he always is, but this time he was unlucky. Saturday I tried to hypnotize him by repeating ‘hard, soft, hard, soft’ because he sometimes makes unusual decisions in terms of tyres… Right now I’m proud that we brought him from Moto3 and helped him get to this level. Fate is in his hands, obviously, but we are happy with what he has done and also happy that he is an italian rider.

Don't forget to follow us, here you can find out all the news about MotoGP, MXGP, WSBK, Enduro and Motocross, and exclusive content.

And the big news is at the end of September it will be available 8 languages to read some exclusive content, a monthly magazine and a premium section with exclusive content.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.