‘There’s something is missing in the Pol-RC213V combination’ – Alberto Puig

Pol Espargaró continues not to impress with Repsol Honda colors. After looking out for pole position at Silverstone the spaniard was now 13th at MotorLand Aragón. The team’s Team Manager, Alberto, recognizes that there is still a lot of work to be done for the mix between rider and bike to be at its peak.

For Pol Espargaró it was a weekend to forget, as he said in his closing words at the end of the race, unable to explain the difference in his pace to that of Marc Márquez.

‘It wasn’t an easy race for Pol. There were some important things missing from the bike for his riding style and he couldn’t get the performance he had at Silverstone. On sunday he didn’t master the bike as he wanted. We must continue to try and work with him to resolve these issues. Something is missing from the Pol-RC213V combination’, Puig told Repsol Media.

Puig’s words aren’t hollow and in fact Pol Espargaró’s time at Honda hasn’t been easy, having only managed three top eight in the championship in the 13 races so far. Compared to last year, Pol had five podiums after 13 races. He was seventh with 106 points and is now 14th with 55.

