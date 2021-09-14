‘I tried to analyze where Pecco’s weak point was but there was none’ – Marc Márquez

Marc Marquez MotorcycleSports.net

Marc Márquez showed a little bit of his former self with a great race at MotorLand Aragón, where he put heavy pressure on Francesco Bagnaia in the final stage of the race but failed to beat the italian, finishing second.

‘First I tried to analyze where his weak point was but there wasn’t any [laughs]. He was fast in all areas of the track. In the past I had several battles with Andrea Dovizioso and ‘Pecco’ was like him but with more speed in the corners and I didn’t realize where I could overtake. It was difficult to choose a place because he was braking later, stopped the bike better and accelerated better than me, I was simply faster in some braking points especially on the left side. On the right side I was having more problems’, the spaniard told at the press conference of the balance of the GP of Aragon, powerless this sunday to stop the victorious impetus of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia:

– I still tried but I was always a little on the limit and he would fight back with some speed. Hope the fans enjoyed the battle, it was a great race. I didn’t enjoy it much on the bike, there were more times I had problems than those I was able to enjoy.

