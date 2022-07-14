Quickly Cool the Inside of a Hot Car

English bulldog looking out passenger side car windowPhoto by Tim Gouw for Pexels

How can you quickly cool the inside of your car after it's been sitting in the hot sun all day? According to the experts at wikiHow, the solution starts with opening two windows.

Begin by opening your car's passenger window.

Next, make your way to the driver's door. Open the driver's door and roll down the window, but don't get in the car.

While you are standing outside the vehicle, use the driver's door to make a fanning motion six to eight times by rapidly opening and partially closing the door without allowing it to latch. This fanning motion will help push out the hot air from your vehicle and bring in cooler air.

Once you have used the driver's door of your vehicle to begin the cooling process, get in your car, and set your air conditioning to the coldest setting and the fan speed on high. Be sure to use the fresh air setting on your fan, not the setting that recirculates the air. Keep your windows down.

Start your vehicle, and start driving. For the air conditioner to be effective, air needs to pass over the condenser, so sitting with your car in park and idling won't help cool your vehicle. The sooner you start driving, the sooner you will be able to cool your vehicle.

Once you have been driving a bit and you feel that the temperature is more comfortable, put up the windows, and switch the fan to the recirculate setting. Leave the air conditioning on and adjust it to accommodate your comfort level.

Enjoy this car-cooling tip and stay safe out there.

