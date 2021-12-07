What Do You Do When Your Car Hits a Patch of Black Ice?

Motor City Car Guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hdKH_0dFXtj1A00
wet road, snow, and treesPhoto by Jason Blackeye on Unsplash

With cold weather and wet pavement comes black ice. Sometimes a road that only looks wet and shiny is actually black ice in disguise.

Black ice occurs when wet pavement freezes. It looks like the pavement is only wet, but it's slick as an ice rink.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to know for sure when to expect black ice, but you can make an educated guess about when black ice is more likely to occur.

Black ice is especially common when it gets just around the freezing point and no sunlight to warm the pavement. So, be especially careful when the sun is hidden, like around tree-lined roads and when it's dark outside.

Common locations for black ice are in tunnels, parking lots, and especially on overpasses. But of course, black ice can crop up just about anywhere.

So, what do you do if you hit a patch of black ice while driving?

Experts recommend that you remain calm and don't overreact. Of course, this can be easier said than done, so let me help you out with this a little bit.

First, don't panic by slamming on the brakes. That might be your natural reaction, but don't follow your instincts in this case. Instead, take your foot off the gas to slow your vehicle, and let your car travel over the ice while keeping the steering wheel straight.

Now, what if you do everything like you are supposed to, and your car starts sliding. Well, if the back end of your vehicle starts sliding to the left or right, then steer very gently in the direction that your back end is sliding. Go with the flow.

Now, what if you still haven't regained control and your car starts to skid? Your vehicle should be traveling slow enough to firmly apply the brakes by this time. If you have ABS (anti-lock braking system), you don't need to pump your brakes; ABS will do that for you. If you don't have ABS, you will need to gently pump the brakes while you skid. Continue to steer in the direction you want your vehicle to go and ideally where there will be the least damage, such as into a pile of snow instead of another car.

This is what the experts say to do. It's a lot to remember, especially if your car is whipping all over the road.

The best solution is to be cautious and avoid an encounter with black ice in the first place if possible. I like to assume that all wet pavement is black ice when it's cold enough to freeze, and I avoid it like the plague. If I find myself on black ice anyway, I'm prepared for the worst by following expert advice.

Remember, be careful out there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
winter drivingwinter weathercarstrucksautomotive

Comments / 193

Published by

I deliver the automotive tips and information that you want all in one place. Quick read, fast speed. Email: motorccg@gmail.com

Detroit, MI
523 followers

More from Motor City Car Guy

Does Wind Chill Affect My Vehicle?

ice on a tree branchPhoto by Jordan Benton on Pexels. We know that the cold affects our vehicles, but what about when we add wind to the mix? Does the wind chill have any effect on your car?

Read full story
2 comments

Do You Eat While Driving?

hamburger with everything on itPhoto by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels. It's not uncommon to get hungry on your way to your destination. So, you decide to grab a bite to eat and swing by your favorite fast-food restaurant drive-thru. Maybe you get a hot coffee or a burger with everything on it.

Read full story
3 comments

Do You Need To Wash Your Car in the Winter?

red car in the snowPhoto by Skitterphoto on Pexels. Back in the day, I was told not to worry about washing my truck in the winter because it was too cold to rust. I'm not sure that was good advice, so I did some research, and here's what the experts have to say about washing your vehicle in the winter.

Read full story
15 comments

Should You Listen to Music When You Drive?

Times sure have changed compared to when I first started driving. Back in the day, all I had in my truck to listen to while cruising around was a crackling AM radio. Now, we have FM, satellite, apps, and phones, and other devices that store our favorite songs to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments

Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?

cat in the snowPhoto by Revac Film's & Photography on Pexels. Back in the day when I was a kid, my parents always warmed up the car before we went anywhere in the winter. Mom and Dad said that we needed to warm up the car before driving it when it was cold so that the engine would last longer and we wouldn't have to buy a new car so soon.

Read full story
16 comments

Should You Buy a Used Car From a Dealer or a Private Party?

grey dog on brown floorPhoto by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels. Deciding to buy a used vehicle can be an excellent decision, especially if you are interested in saving some money.

Read full story
17 comments

Should You Buy a New Car or a Used Car?

two yellow labs in the woodsPhoto by Pixabay on Pexels. When you decide to purchase a vehicle, you also need to determine if you will buy a new one or a used one. Which is the best option?

Read full story
26 comments

How Much Gas Should You Keep in Your Tank in the Winter?

dog in the snowPhoto by Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash. Ask ten people this question, and you'll probably get ten different answers. Back in the day, my parents always said to keep my tank full. Well, that's when gas was 99 cents a gallon. These days, keeping your gas tank filled to the brim can be a financial challenge that not everyone can meet.

Read full story
60 comments

Truck and Car News from Motor City Car Guy

2019 Dodge Challenger SXTPhoto by Ryan Lindsay on Unsplash. Hey, everybody! Motor City Car Guy is here to take you on a quick cruise through today's car and truck news. So fasten your seatbelt—here we go.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy