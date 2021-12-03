Truck and Car News from Motor City Car Guy

Motor City Car Guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vi1GF_0dCR3qTh00
2019 Dodge Challenger SXTPhoto by Ryan Lindsay on Unsplash

Hey, everybody! Motor City Car Guy is here to take you on a quick cruise through today's car and truck news. So fasten your seatbelt—here we go.

Electric Vehicle (EV) sales doubled, and then some, in 2021.

Ford CEO, Jim Farley, tweeted today that Ford aims to be the second-biggest EV producer in a few years, following in Tesla's footsteps.

Nothing like setting a goal of being second-best. Some people say that coming in second place makes you the first-place loser. I guess Ford doesn't think that way.

When it comes to EVs, I'm not a fan. Give me good old-fashioned gasoline any day. Besides, how will the power grid handle charging all these EVs?

In my neighborhood, we can't even all run the AC in our houses at the same time when it gets above 88 degrees outside; the whole neighborhood loses power for three days.

What do you guys think about buying a car or truck that you have to charge?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has a new platform, V-6, and is priced at under $38,000

Next up, the Tundra is set to go on sale this month. That's great news for Toyota, but is the Tundra legitimate competition for the Dodge Ram or Ford F150?

Let me ask you, my friends, would you ever consider purchasing a Tundra? Do you even consider a Tundra a "truck" as far as the Motor City is concerned? We make real trucks here, not wanna-be's. Just sayin'.

Tesla is selling the perfect $50 Christmas gift

Finally, for a chuckle, I always like to turn to Tesla. Remember Tesla's Cybertruck with the unbreakable windows that broke? Well, Tesla made a whistle out of medical-grade stainless steel shaped like the Cybertruck and stuck a $50 price tag on it. All sales are final—no returns. So, I guess if it breaks like the Cybertruck's windows did, you're out of luck. Wow, that really blows!

That's all for now! It's time to put the pedal to the metal and get moving!

Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions. And if you want, share the Motor City Car Guy Automotive Update on social media.

Enjoy the ride!

Motor City Car Guy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
carstrucksauto newsmotor citydetroit metro

Comments / 1

Published by

I deliver the automotive tips and information that you want all in one place. Quick read, fast speed. Email: motorccg@gmail.com

Detroit, MI
122 followers

More from Motor City Car Guy

Cold Weather Is Here. What Do You Do When Your Car Hits a Patch of Black Ice?

wet road, snow, and treesPhoto by Jason Blackeye on Unsplash. With cold weather and wet pavement comes black ice. Sometimes a road that only looks wet and shiny is actually black ice in disguise.

Read full story
6 comments

How Much Gas Should You Keep in Your Tank in the Winter?

dog in the snowPhoto by Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash. Ask ten people this question, and you'll probably get ten different answers. Back in the day, my parents always said to keep my tank full. Well, that's when gas was 99 cents a gallon. These days, keeping your gas tank filled to the brim can be a financial challenge that not everyone can meet.

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy