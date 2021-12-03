Truck and Car News from Motor City Car Guy

2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Photo by Ryan Lindsay on Unsplash

Hey, everybody! Motor City Car Guy is here to take you on a quick cruise through today's car and truck news. So fasten your seatbelt—here we go.

Electric Vehicle (EV) sales doubled, and then some, in 2021.

Ford CEO, Jim Farley, tweeted today that Ford aims to be the second-biggest EV producer in a few years, following in Tesla's footsteps.

Nothing like setting a goal of being second-best. Some people say that coming in second place makes you the first-place loser. I guess Ford doesn't think that way.

When it comes to EVs, I'm not a fan. Give me good old-fashioned gasoline any day. Besides, how will the power grid handle charging all these EVs?

In my neighborhood, we can't even all run the AC in our houses at the same time when it gets above 88 degrees outside; the whole neighborhood loses power for three days.

What do you guys think about buying a car or truck that you have to charge?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has a new platform, V-6, and is priced at under $38,000

Next up, the Tundra is set to go on sale this month. That's great news for Toyota, but is the Tundra legitimate competition for the Dodge Ram or Ford F150?

Let me ask you, my friends, would you ever consider purchasing a Tundra? Do you even consider a Tundra a "truck" as far as the Motor City is concerned? We make real trucks here, not wanna-be's. Just sayin'.

Tesla is selling the perfect $50 Christmas gift

Finally, for a chuckle, I always like to turn to Tesla. Remember Tesla's Cybertruck with the unbreakable windows that broke? Well, Tesla made a whistle out of medical-grade stainless steel shaped like the Cybertruck and stuck a $50 price tag on it. All sales are final—no returns. So, I guess if it breaks like the Cybertruck's windows did, you're out of luck. Wow, that really blows!

That's all for now! It's time to put the pedal to the metal and get moving!

Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions. And if you want, share the Motor City Car Guy Automotive Update on social media.

Enjoy the ride!

Motor City Car Guy