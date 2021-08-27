Finalists of Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day 2021 unveiled

Amy Hirschi/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Rocket Mortgage Detroit Demo Day has recently released the list of 15 finalists that will compete for a total of more than $1 million in funding.

Demo Day is part of the Rocket Community Fund's larger strategy of elevating Detroit as a destination for small businesses and high-growth startups through the deployment of capital and supportive resources. The competition is held annually and invests over $1 million into Detroit’s early-stage thriving companies.

Over 100 applications from a wide range of industries, 15 finalists were chosen by the diverse panel of Detroit-based entrepreneurs and business leaders. This year's finalists consist of 12 Black-owned businesses, and more than half are woman-owned. Each of them will also receive a $25,000 grant to support their businesses.

One winner will be chosen for each of the four categories.

The finalists in the Start category are releasing and introducing their product or service to the market. In the Pivot category are businesses that had to adapt to the pandemic to meet their needs. Meanwhile, those included in the Scale category are of longstanding community-led businesses.

The Youth category, which was just established this year, aims to support young entrepreneurs' ambitions by providing capital and supportive resources to help them succeed early on. Businesses in this category are for aspiring entrepreneurs aged 8 to 18 who want to start or grow their companies.

Finalists will also compete for a $25,000 People's Choice grant in their category. The live voting for the People's Choice awards will be on the Detroit Demo Day website, starting from September 13 to September 19, 2021, at midnight EST.

Click here to see the winners of each category. Other winners in the Youth category are to be announced at the event.

