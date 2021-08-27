The Little Caesars Arena recognized as the Sensory Inclusive 2021 Venue of the Year by KultureCity

JC Gellidon/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Detroit’s very own Little Caesars Arena was named the Sensory Inclusive 2021 Venue of the Year by KultureCity. The recognition was presented at the KultureBALL in Birmingham, Alta., on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

KultureCity is a nationally recognized organization that utilizes resources for improving sensory needs and bringing positive change to the community. Their Sensory Inclusive Certification accommodates organizations, venues, small enterprises, or caring individuals, who want to know more about sensory needs and how to connect with people with sensory needs.

Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity, applauds the efforts of Little Caesar to meet the needs of people with sensory needs. “It's enlightening to see Little Caesars Arena go the extra mile to provide an inclusive and adaptable environment,” said Srivastava.

Little Caesars Arena carries out events that are sensory-friendly and promote a welcoming experience for attendees with sensory needs. People with autism, PTSD, dementia, and other such conditions often go through sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation.

The certification process involved renowned medical professionals to train the event staff to notice attendees with sensory needs, as well as to deal with sensory overload situations.

Sensory bags with noise cancelers, verbal cue cards, fidget tools, and weighted lap pads can be provided to those who are overwhelmed by the environment. There is also access to quieter and safer environments.

Other certified venues include DTE Energy Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

In the past, the Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year award was given to Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Orlando's Camping World Stadium, and Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.