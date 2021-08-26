Washtenaw County seeks individuals to serve at the Solid Waste Plan Implementation Advisory Committee

Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Washtenaw County Board of Public Works is now seeking applications for the Washtenaw County Solid Waste Plan Implementation Advisory Committee. The selected candidates will be disclosed at a Zoom meeting on November 17, 2021.

The Plan Implementation Advisory Committee was formed in June 2018. The advisory committee's mission is to encourage cooperation, enable waste reduction and municipal solid waste diversion, and assist education relating to the Washtenaw County 2017 Solid Waste Management Plan's objectives.

The Solid Waste Management Plan itself consists of reducing the municipal solid waste amount; increasing municipal solid waste diversion; create, support, and monitor comprehensive education, outreach, and feedback initiatives; making sure that the management of solid waste is efficient; and, work cooperatively inside the County and regionally outside of the County for a complete sustainable materials management plan.

The selected applicants will be placed in multiple stakeholders such as Representatives of the General Public, Representatives of Government: Municipality/Authority, Representatives of an Environmental Group, Representative of the Solid Waste Management Industry, and Representative of Institutional/Industrial Waste Generators.

Residents in Washtenaw County who want to apply must submit a letter of interest and a resume, along with a home address, and send it to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office at 8645, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48107. Alternatively, the documents can also be submitted through email to mulcihyr@washtenaw.org, fax (734) 222-6528, or apply online here.

Resumes received by October 20, 2021, will be forwarded to the Board of Public Works for review on November 17, 2021. The appointments are set to take effect on January 1, 2022.

For any inquiries, call Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office at (734) 222-6655.

