Six Detroit women receive The Power of One Dedicated Woman Awards for outstanding community service

Luwadlin Bosman/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Michigan Community Resources (MCR) has recently given The Power of One Dedicated Woman Awards to Detroit’s six women leaders of color. They were recognized for their impactful work across Detroit neighborhoods.

The Power of One Dedicated Woman, MCR’s annual award, has been recognizing women community leaders who bring positive contributions to communities across Detroit since 2015. Although the celebration was conducted virtually this year―unlike the previous years―, MCR’s goal remains the same: to make the stories of these leaders known to the public.

Each of this year’s honorees works for diverse causes in different neighborhoods from Brightmoor to Islandview. Their works range from mutual aid, neighborhood beautification to human trafficking.

Myaia Holmes initiated the Metro Detroit Mutual Aid, providing capacity-building training for Detroit’s mutual aid organizations; Karen Washington offers community development services through Emmanuel Comunity House; RuShann Long runs the Midwest Civic Council of Block Clubs; Kelly “Earth Roper” offers coaching and personal development materials through High Frequency Training Systems; Rhonda Theus started the Canfield Consortium to restore the East Canfield Village area, and; Kathleen Hurd advocates for personal safety through Damsel Take Your Crown.

According to MCR CEO Shamyle Dobbs, this year's awards garnered unprecedented support from local corporate, nonprofit, and foundation sponsors, "proving that now more than ever, these organizations recognize the value in investing in community leaders."

JP Morgan Chase, the technology sponsor, contributed $2,500 to present each recipient with a new laptop to utilize as a tool for community engagement and to empower their work. Other sponsors contributed funds to enable awardees and the community groups they support to receive customized capacity development services from MCR, such as organizational evaluations and counseling on specific projects.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.