Oakland County requires face masks in daycares and schools

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI - After observing local, state, and national statistics and circumstances, the Oakland County Health Division issued Emergency Health Order.

The order aims to prevent the COVID-19 transmission. Daycares, elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools are all obliged to have a face mask policy in place for all students and staff. The order aligns with the recent guidance from the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to ensure that children, teachers, and staff can start the school year safely.

As an attempt to keep the students in school for in-person classes, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter emphasizes the masking policy implementation as it is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among children. “This order allows teachers to get back to educating our students and focusing on their success,” said Coulter.

However, the order does not apply to these individuals:

People eating or drinking

Children under the age of four years (those who are at least two years can wear masks under the supervision of an adult)

Anyone with developmental disabilities whose access to education would be hampered by the use of a facial covering (those with Individualized Education Plan, Section 504 Plan, Individualized Healthcare Plan, or equivalent).

Vaccinated teachers who work with students who have hearing difficulties or developmental conditions and need facial cues.

Individuals who have a medical cause, supported by a written confirmation confirmed from a physician.

Masking is one component of a multi-layered strategy to preventing COVID-19 transmission. Other preventive strategies include immunization, social distance, proper hand cleanliness, remaining at home when feeling unwell, and avoiding high-risk activities.

