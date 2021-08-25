HM Style Lounge & Chill Room finally opens, providing an ideal place to unwind

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - HM Style Lounge & Chill Room, Detroit’s newest bar and lounge, has opened up a new 2,000 square feet space in the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood. It is among 130 open brick-and-mortar businesses that have received a cash grant from MCM.

The 2,000-square-foot bar and lounge will be home to cultural events like live art, poetry readings, and fashion displays, highlighting local talents. Patrons will be able to take free DJ courses, and the club will also have pop-up chefs providing unusual food. The owner, Herschell Masten, now employs four people and intends to add 15 full-time and five part-time workers as his company expands.

Mayor Mike Duggan, who was present at the opening celebration, said HM Style Lounge & Chill Room brings more life to the community. “Thanks to the Motor City Match program, Herschell Masten has brought a great new community gathering place to Grandmont Rosedale that will add to this neighborhood’s increasingly vibrant commercial district.”

Masten began work on the HM Style Lounge & Chill Room in the fall of 2019, but the COVID-19 epidemic halted development. He attributes his success to his ability to persevere in the face of adversity. He was awarded $5,000 in business services as a result of his MCM Round 10 business plan and Round 12 space award. Masten was also a ProsperUs Detroit Top 10 finalist and a Hatch Detroit Top 10 finalist.

As part of the Building Owner’s Track program, Grandmont Rosedale Development also received a $50,000 cash grant from MCM that will go toward the building enhancement. Under this track, building owners in Detroit who lease unoccupied commercial space to a potential tenant may be eligible for gap financing to finish improvements.

