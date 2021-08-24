The City of Lapeer earns the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification

Jan Huber/Unsplash

LAPEER, MI - Announced by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the city of Lapeer has been given the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification for its efforts in building a firm foundation to invite private investment and further expand on municipality assets.

The MEDC itself aims to sustain strong economic momentum in Michigan while also empowering communities to build a solid planning, zoning, and economic development foundation.

This achievement by the city of Lapeer was received after undergoing a detailed evaluation that matched existing community and economic development strategies to RRC best practice criteria. The program assesses and certifies communities that include openness, predictability, and efficiency in their economic development strategies.

It is a nod to a community that has removed development hurdles and streamlined processes to be more competitive and appealing to investors.

To meet the RRC standards, the city of Lapeer was supported by several parties. City officials, consultants, and RRC’s planner joined forces to help them reach this goal.

Thanks to this program, Lapeer has now been equipped with the necessary tools and resources to continue its improvements. Michelle Wildman, MEDC Senior Vice President, believes that it is “well-positioned to continue to implement its vision” and looks forward to supporting its economic development efforts.

Lapeer is one of more than 50 Michigan towns from throughout the state to have been designated as “thoroughly prepared” in terms of planning and zoning to eliminate conventional hurdles and enhance opportunities for prospective investors.

Click here to see the complete list of Redevelopment Ready Communities. For more information on the MDC and its initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org.

