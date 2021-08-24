A $60,000 grant to provide new laptops for youth attending summer camp at Parkridge Community Center

Lagos Techie/Unsplash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A $60,000 grant was recently awarded to the Washtenaw Community College, as announced by WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca on the last day of the Summer Learning Experience camp at the college’s Parkridge Community Center.

The grant brings in a new emphasis on education, bridging underprivileged kids and parents with technology, and closing the digital literacy skills gap. WCC has also secured $130,000 in financing from other sources, allowing for targeted and purposeful training and activities to enhance academic and job preparedness.

Thanks to state Sen. Jeff Irwin and state Rep. Ronnie Peterson for securing the grant, new laptops, and family digital literacy training will be offered to youth attending WCC’s summer camp in Ypsilanti. They all will be entitled to the pieces of equipment once they sign up for the basic computer skills training at Parkridge Community Center.

“Our programming efforts have revealed a big need for basic digital literacy skills both for children in school and for adults in the workplace,” said Bellanca.

Both of WCC’s locations at Parkridge and the Harriett Street Community Center will emphasize the learning curriculum on programming that is geared towards preparing them for college and career. The Parkridge Community Center will also provide technology support resources to student and community learning.

Brandon Roderick Tucker, Associate Vice President for Workforce & Community Development, credited the local community for bringing up the initiative to the surface. “This came to light after hearing from community members and local leaders that more was needed to assist individuals and families on their pathway to careers and education.

