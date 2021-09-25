Landscape methods for conserving water

By: Elizabeth Wright

Succulents Photo from Pixabay by kristrappe

I still remember the California drought of the 1970’s. Everyone pulled together to conserve water. My parents quickly replaced our front yard grass with ornamental rocks and hardy plants.

Over the years in California we have had a series of droughts. Here we are again in another serious drought that seems to be the new normal (1).

As global warming continues our methods should change too. We should be creating landscapes with the priority and focus of conserving water.

There are many drought-tolerate alternatives to grass such as pea gravel. A hardy plant, and one of my favorites, is 'eaton canyon' or otherwise known as red fountain grass. Another favorite and a drought-tolerant plant is sage (2).

Thyme Photo from Pixabay by Hans

Some other options for hardy ground covers are thyme and succulents (2 & 3). Debra Lee Baldwin speaks about succulents in Sunset Magazine, 'These plants are all about surviving drought,..." (4).

Unfortunately, dry conditions are here to stay at least for awhile. Currently, almost 90% of California is in the extreme drought category (5). California is resilient and has been through drought conditions before. Communities can install these landscape conservation methods right away especially during these crucial times.

Governor Newsom has requested everyone to reduce their water usage by 15% (6). What steps will you take to meet this goal?



