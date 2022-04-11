How Does Packaging Design Reduce The Environmental Impact Of Cosmetic Brands

According to the McKinsey report, American consumers are stating that they will spend less on makeup, skincare, and personal care products in the upcoming years as compared to what they would spend in the past. This means that there will be a loss of business for the skincare brands and makeup brands, which is why it has become essential for the brands to focus on being better to make sure their sales are retained, if not increased in the future.

For instance, cosmetic brands need to recapture the customers by making essential yet positive changes associated with sustainability. Having said that, cosmetic boxes and packaging is the key factor in fighting against environmental waste. According to the research, around 120 billion units of packaging are manufactured every year in the cosmetics industry. Having said that, there will be some eco-packaging trends that you need to remember.

With this article, we are sharing the eco-packaging trends that will be evident in the forthcoming years that will drive a sustainable change while developing a better brand reputation and improving profits. So, are you ready to check them out!

Reduction In Plastic Consumption

It doesn’t matter if the brands are using small cardboard boxes or bigger ones; there is always some involved in the complete packaging solution. Recently, there have been shifts in global attitude regarding packaging, including the European ban on plastic products with single-use configurations. However, American brands keep generating more plastic waste as compared to other countries or nations. On the other hand, there have been some minor changes in the recent past.

This is because the customers/public witnessed changes in the attitude towards consumption and waste of plastic. For this reason, various brands have started reevaluating the packaging design, and some are also experimenting with new and innovative packaging materials. For instance, L’Oreal is making headlines with its new packaging materials, which is the biggest cosmetics company around the world. For instance, they have created SEED, an ultimate brand.

With SEED brand, they are making products with recyclable and compostable packaging. In simpler words, the packaging designers have multiple alternatives of plastic available, such as corn, pulp, card, and glass, and it will be frequently used.

Refilling & Reusing

For the longest time, consumers have been using single-use packaging, but it is likely to become a thing of the past as more brands are now looking to opt for sturdier packaging materials that can be refilled and reused. The brands are putting more investment, time, and efforts, for creating basic packaging that can become a keepsake for the consumers, which is particularly valuable in luxury cosmetic products that are expensive.

For instance, Dove has already launched the refillable deodorant, and it’s one of its kind. The refillable deodorant is made from 98% recycled plastic with a lifetime usage guarantee. According to Dove, this new product will reduce the consumption of virgin plastic by 30 tons in one year. In addition to this, the customers will enjoy more affordable rates as they can purchase the refills rather than paying for the packaging. On top of everything, it will take away the constant struggle of disposing of the packaging.

Higher Focus On Minimalism

The minimalist design in packaging has become an ever-growing trend in the cosmetic world. This is because the brands are trying to catch consumer attention with minimal and simple designs that have the capacity to reach the community with the targeted message while reducing overall waste. For instance, The Ordinary has become popular for its basic and clinical packaging designs. In fact, the brand’s customers appreciate the product's integrity and share only honest information rather than distracting the customers with bright colors and unnecessary floral designs.

In addition to this, the utilization of eco-friendly materials and neutral colors is making it convenient for the consumers to recycle the used packaging, which actually helps support the eco-drive of the brand. It is essential for eliminating the problem of mixed materials (it makes it extremely challenging to recycle). On top of everything, the customers are always confused about disposing of the specific parts of the packaging.

Reduction In Greenwashing

The cosmetic brands that aren’t prepared for substantiating the eco-friendly systems, the customers will shift to greenwashing. Greenwashing is defined as the process of creating an impression of sustainability by hiding the ecological harms or deceiving the consumers. Since the consumers have become aware of the ecological issues, they hold the brands accountable, which means greenwashing will result in the deterioration of the brand's reputation. Moreover, it will diminish the brand trust, and the majority of consumers end up boycotting the brands, and some of them file lawsuits.

For instance, The Honest Company suffered from the greenwashing as it was sued back in the year 2016 when the company made a false claim of using only natural ingredients in the products. Consequently, The Honest Company lost the multi-million deal with the multinational tycoon Unilever, which is a highly competitive eco-friendly brand for household products. In addition to this, greenwashing can be extremely bad for the environment.

The consumers that purchase products and pay for the eco-friendly products don’t deserve to be deceived into supporting the practices that they were avoiding. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the cosmetic brand is constantly growing, and the competition will rise after COVID-19, which means being eco-friendly is an apt way for brands to capture their customers and win their trust by utilizing the packaging that focuses on the factors mentioned above.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that the cosmetic brands are set for a change, and the ones that won’t keep up with the global shift, they will end up dusting the ground. For any cosmetic brand that needs to reach the top while leaving behind the competition, they need to start making changes today to be better tomorrow rather than watching the customers go out of their store doors!