Mosaic CCDA To Announce Construction Launch in Spring Of 2023 for Transformation Center

TRANSFORMATION CENTER COMING SOON! Photo by Pearson Construction

MOSAIC CCDA WILL BEGIN CONSTUCTION ON THE LONG ANTICIPATED TRANFORMATION CENTER THIS SPRING.

Mosaic CCDA has teamed up with Pearson Construction to bring The Transformation Center located directly beside the Mosaic CCDA Headquarters, 1804 M-139.

The space will house a collaborative vision of over a dozen community partners committed to working together to transform lives in SWMI.

With this one stop shop, clients will have access to the barrier removal services their partners provide, as well as access to Mosaic's initiatives. The addition of this new facility will grant community members access to healthcare, fresh food, workforce development training, and so much more.

The Transformation Center is a place designed by the community, for the community. The space will host office space for local partners and entrepreneurs looking for a space to collaborate and grow. The conference room will be available for booking through a shared community calendar. The idea is to bring the community together in a space that encourages collaboration.

The Event Center will host space for training sessions and mid-size gatherings. The concept will offer state of the art equipment, keeping the community up to the minute with the latest in technology. Mosaic is excited to share this venture with the region.

Exterior renovations will begin promptly. Follow their journey by visiting their website and following them on socials.

Notable partners that were mentioned are Whirlpool Foundation, Storyline Church, First Church, Berrien Community Foundation, Pearson Construction, and Tera Architects.

For more information contact:

Ambie Bell

ABell@mosaicccda.com

www.mosaicccda.com

269.932.9557