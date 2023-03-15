Chatham Township, NJ

Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale Invites Residents to Declutter and Donate for a Good Cause

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Efwc_0lKAEK2200
Madison, Chatham Township, and Chatham Borough are hosting their annual yard sale event on April 29 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.Photo byMorristown Minute

Local Community Invites Residents to Participate in Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale.

Madison, Chatham Township, and Chatham Borough are hosting their annual yard sale event on April 29 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Residents are invited to participate by registering their yard sale and paying a $10 tax-deductible donation fee, which will get their address and sale items on a digital map shared with the public. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Apr. 26 @ 11:55 PM to ensure their address and sale items are included on the map.

The digital map of all yard sale participants and a list of sale items will be available on April 28, and these documents will also be shared in local media and on town sites. The event is expected to attract shoppers from across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, so it is an excellent opportunity for residents to declutter and sell their unwanted items.

Only residents of Chatham Township, Chatham Borough, and Madison can list their sales on the digital map. However, all individuals are welcome to shop sustainably at this amazing three-town-wide yard sale. The map will be linked to the event page and publicized far and wide to potential shoppers.

The Environmental Commission of The Chathams and Madison is organizing the event, and all proceeds from the registration fee will benefit the Great Swamp Watershed Association. The permit fee for this event has been waived for residents of Madison and The Chathams.

In addition, the organizers aim to have a zero-waste event, and residents are encouraged to donate their yard sale leftovers to organizations such as the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Lupus Foundation of America, GreenDrop, and the Market Street Mission. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is also accepting donations of antiques, furniture, flooring, brand-new plumbing, painting supplies, doors, and more.

For more information or to register your yard sale, please contact the Environmental Commission of The Chathams and Madison at Claire.whitcomb@mac.com

Happy sales to you!

