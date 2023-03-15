Rockaway Township Annual Spring Clean Up & Tree Giveaway

Rockaway Township Gears Up for Annual Spring Clean Up Day and Tree Giveaway. Photo by Morristown Minute

Rockaway Township is getting ready to welcome spring in a big way with the announcement of the Annual Spring Clean-Up Day, set to take place on April 22, 2023.

The township's mayor, Joe Jackson, and the Rockaway Township Council have partnered with the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to create an event that will not only spruce up the community but also promote environmental sustainability.

The cleanup day will begin at 9:00 am and run until noon at Parks Lake and Mt. Hope Pond. The event is open to all residents, youth groups, scouting groups, families, and other community organizations. Participants will be tasked with removing litter from the areas surrounding the two lakes. Gloves and bags will be provided to facilitate the clean-up, and T-shirts and promotional items will be given to all volunteers.

Non-profit groups that participate in the cleanup day will also be eligible for mini-grants. Children under 18 years old must be under parental supervision for the duration of the event.

As an added bonus, the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign will be distributing free tree seedlings on a first come, first served basis. The seedlings will include instructions regarding storage, care, and planting and should be planted within two days of pick-up. This multi-year effort is aimed at helping communities replace trees, and Rockaway Township is proud to be a part of this initiative.

Pre-registration is required. Participants will be assigned to either the Mt. Hope Pond or Park's Lake location. To register, interested individuals, families, or organizations can contact the Rockaway Township Division of Health at 973-983-2848 by April 19, 2023.

This event promises to be a great opportunity for community members to come together, help clean up the town, and take home a little piece of nature to plant in their own yards. Don't miss out on this chance to make a positive impact in Rockaway Township!

