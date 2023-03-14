Morristown, NJ

Sanofi to Make Downtown Morristown Its NJ Flagship Location in 2024

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN2T2_0lHxbqst00
Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, will be relocating its New Jersey flagship location to Morristown.Photo byMorristown Minute

Morristown Welcomes Sanofi As Their NJ Flagship Location Moves Downtown

The French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company's move will bring 1,900 employees to the state-of-the-art M Station West building.

Sanofi, the French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, is moving its New Jersey flagship location to downtown Morristown, a decision that has excited residents and the local business community.

The move will relocate all 1,900 Bridgewater-based employees to the brand-new M Station West building, which is state-of-the-art and will be completed in two phases. The first phase is set for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second in the first quarter of 2025.

Mayor Tim Dougherty shared his excitement about the move, saying, “On behalf of the entire town of Morristown, I am thrilled to welcome Sanofi and their team to our vibrant business community. The addition of this high-caliber global organization will surely invigorate Morristown’s downtown while supporting established retailers and restaurants. Healthcare is an integral part of the Morristown community and the addition of this important life sciences campus will only reinforce Morristown’s already exemplary position in this industry. Our world-class charming town, with excellent housing options and the Midtown Direct train line, will no doubt be a perfect home for Sanofi’s flagship New Jersey location. We look forward to our new neighbors in 2024!”

This announcement comes after other big organizations, across industries, have chosen Morristown as their new home base. Deloitte, a Big Four accounting firm, relocated to Morristown from Parsippany, now occupying M Station East. Valley National Bank will also move its headquarters to Morristown’s thriving downtown district in the coming years.

Morristown was named one of the “Best Places to Live” in the United States by both Money.com and Livability polls in 2022. It has a walkable downtown with world-class restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. The Mayo Performing Arts Center draws big-name artists to its quaint and iconic venue. Morristown also offers easy commuting access to New York City via the New Jersey Transit rail and bus system.

“Every town needs a symbiotic blend of high-quality office, residential and retail development in order to create a thriving local economy,” said Steve Pozycki, Founder and CEO of SJP Properties. “Mayor Dougherty and his administration understood the necessity of bringing high-caliber corporate tenants to Downtown Morristown, which offers an energized nightlife but lacked the daytime foot traffic critical to supporting local retailers that are the lifeblood of the community. Over the past three years, SJP’s developments have welcomed three major corporate employers—Deloitte, Valley Bank, and now Sanofi—and thousands of employees, to Morristown, bolstering the retail market and proving that companies want new, live/work/play environments in transit-oriented downtowns in order to successfully attract and retain the best talent.”

The arrival of Sanofi is a promising development for Morristown's economy, which is on a steady upward trajectory. The new addition to the town will also reinforce Morristown's position as a leader in the healthcare industry. With a bustling downtown and top-notch amenities, it's no wonder that Morristown is becoming a top destination for businesses and individuals alike.

