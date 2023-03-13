Three Weekends of Concerts, Stand-up, Tech-Talks & Film Screenings: NJ Announces Inaugural North To Shore Festival, Coming June 2023. Photo by Morristown Minute

Halsey, Santana, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato and MONSTA X, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert, Marisa Monte, DJ Cassidy, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem, and dozens more headline New Jersey’s first month-long, three-city summer festival.

NJPAC produces a first-of-its-kind celebration of music, technology, comedy, and film over three jam-packed weekends in June 2023

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy took the stage at NJPAC’s Prudential Hall this morning (Monday, March 13, 2023) alongside NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small to announce the North to Shore Festival, an extraordinary three-city celebration of arts and technology kicking off on June 7.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce North to Shore — New Jersey’s first multi-city festival celebrating the very best of music, comedy, film, and technology,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This superstar event, held over three weekends in June, will attract folks from all over, creating another great reason for tourists to visit the Garden State as well as opportunities for local businesses in three of our iconic cities to shine. These festivals will generate economic activity and have a significant impact on our region, and we look forward to shining a light on the diversity, creativity, and energy that makes New Jersey unique this summer.”

This inaugural, month-long festival will showcase the talent, diversity, and creativity this great state has to offer. Hosted by three incredible and unique cities, Atlantic City (June 7–11), Asbury Park (June 14–18), and Newark (June 21–25), the North to Shore Festival will bring together 50+ venues for an unprecedented celebration of Jersey-wide excellence in the arts and innovation.

“Beyond our global superstar headliners, North to Shore will also showcase the headliners of tomorrow. From producers to artists, filmmakers to comedians, this month-long celebration will also serve as an opportunity to elevate dozens of local performers and talent,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “We look forward to sharing New Jersey’s exceptional culture with the rest of the country and enjoying a festival that will undoubtedly be like no other.”

From concerts to comedy to movies to presentations from leaders in tech and business, North to Shore offers it all. Most importantly, the festival will feature homegrown New Jersey talents delivering their own brand of artistic excellence in the Garden State year-round.

These local favorites will be joined by global headliners including Halsey, Santana, the B52s, Remember Jones, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert with Jim Gaffigan, Alanis Morissette with Aimee Mann, Marisa Monte, Daymond John, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Brian Fallon, Southside Johnny and dozens more.

“Newark has a long history of launching brilliance into the world. It’s the birthplace of passionate artists of every stripe, stellar innovators in industry and science, celebrated intellects in education and philosophy, and valiant hearts spearheading social progress,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “With so much celebrity and inventiveness, Newark’s vitality makes it the premier location for hosting North To Shore June 21-25. We’re thrilled to welcome so many uniquely creative talents to perform in our world-class venues and storied stages, and we open our arms to visitors from around the world to enjoy North To Shore’s exciting display of expression and ideas, and experience firsthand the vibrant energy that makes the City of Newark wonderfully unique.”

This lineup highlights both New Jersey's own and those who know that the Garden State is the place to be seen. More artists are being added to the festival schedule daily. In addition to musical performances, the festival will include stand-up comedy shows, thought-provoking conversations with leaders in business, technology, and clean energy, and film screenings!

NJPAC will produce this three-weekend extravaganza in collaboration with partners including Montclair Film, Newark International Film Festival, Tech United/Propelify, and MediaSense.

Music and comedy programming will be produced in collaboration with a cohort of other presenters, including SJ Presents, Madison Marquette, Live Nation, Platinum Productions, and Absolutely Live!

“We are big fans of the work the New Jersey Performing Arts Center does connecting communities to culture and we are grateful to be one of three cities partnering with them for the North to Shore Festival highlighting the arts, innovation and creativity,” said City of Asbury Park Mayor John Moor. “Asbury Park has a prolific arts scene — and while we are best known for our musical history, we are also home to a wealth of creators in all art forms including film, dance, theater, and the visual arts. Asbury Park’s creative spirit and diverse talent makes us the perfect place to show off both local artists and artists from around the great State of New Jersey.”

For cinephiles, a North to Shore Film Pass offers access to multiple screenings. Technology enthusiasts can use a Tech Pass

to take in every one of the demonstrations of New Jersey’s newest inventions from its next generation of Edisons, with a focus on those developing sustainable, Earth-friendly innovations.

The North to Shore Festival is expected to shine a spotlight on the state’s artistic and technological prowess and boost its economy at the start of the summer season.

“As I like to say, ‘We Live, We Lit, We Outside!’ in Atlantic City and this festival proves it,” said City of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “We have such a rich history when it comes to arts and entertainment in the great City of Atlantic City. Not only is our city a prime location for filming award-winning productions, but our legacy is built upon groundbreaking artistry. We are honored to be chosen by Governor Murphy as one of the hosts of the North to Shore Festival and cannot wait to welcome even more diverse talents to our beautiful city this summer.”

Leadership support for North to Shore has been generously provided by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, New Jersey Travel and Tourism, NJM Insurance, PSEG and RWJBarnabas Health.

Local producers and art organizations in all three cities are invited to apply for funding to present events showcasing their city’s unique cultural community; applications will be accepted through March 24 at njpac.submittable.com.

Tickets for the North to Shore Festival will go on sale on Friday, March 17, 2023, at NorthtoShore.com. For the latest updates on festival concerts, screenings and more, follow the Festival on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Presenting partners for music and comedy include Madison Marquette, SJ Presents, LiveNation, Platinum Productions, and Absolutely Live!

PRESENTING PARTNERS FOR TECH AND FILM:

MediaSense

MediaSense is a strategic marketing and communication firm founded by its CEO, Kay Lucas, in 2001. MediaSense works with large, medium, and small companies, including non-profits, to devise strategically informed growth plans brought to life and today's digital and experiential world. Our work is grounded in insights, analysis, and results measurement.

Montclair Film

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The twelfth annual Montclair Film Festival will take place from October 20-29, 2023.

The Newark International Film Festival

The Newark International Film Festival (NewarkIFF) is a five-day event that showcases the innovation and breadth of the film industry. NewarkIFF maximizes exposure for independent films, screenplays, series, and more by drawing in entertainment leaders of the industry. The event includes screenings, workshops, exhibitions, open-call auditions, panels, pitch opportunities, competitions, after-parties, concerts, and more. NewarkIFF is the first international film festival hosted in Newark, New Jersey.

TechUnited

TechUnited:NJ is a membership-driven non-profit built to empower the region's entrepreneurs, innovators, and instigators to build a better future for all, supporting the community through events, mentorship, content creation, networking, and more. TechUnited:NJ is most widely known for the annual Propelify Innovation Festival, what Forbes calls “the SxSW of the Northeast,” which unites innovators who propel ideas into action, over the years welcoming over 40,000 attendees for talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startups, exhibitors, and world-renowned thought leaders like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, Al Roker, Beth Comstock, Bobbi Brown, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, Tim Draper and more.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational, and civic center of New Jersey -- where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey’s Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State’s and the world’s best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted over seven million visitors (including more than one million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.

“The diversity, the excellence, the breadth of artistic disciplines, the fun – North to Shore is a festival experience entirely unique to the combination of creativity, imagination and talent only present in New Jersey,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC.

