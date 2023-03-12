Top Tea Rooms in New Jersey Offer Something for Everyone

The best tea rooms in the state that offer a range of traditional and modern tea services. Photo by Morristown Minute

Explore some of the best tea houses in New Jersey, where you can enjoy everything from a decadent English tea service to centuries-old Japanese tea traditions.

Residents of New Jersey looking for the perfect tea experience need not look any further. Here are some of the best tea rooms in the state that offer a range of traditional and modern tea services:

Teaberry’s Tea Room, Flemington

Owned by a mother-daughter duo who were inspired by their English grandmother, Teaberry's Tea Room in Flemington offers a traditional tea experience in an 1822 Federal Style Colonial home. Customers can choose from over a hundred loose-leaf teas and indulge in Milady’s Tea, which comes with a wide variety of desserts, including the famous flourless chocolate cake.

High SocieTea House, Wayne

The High SocieTea House in Wayne is perfect for those looking to step back in time. The building dates to 1895 when it was the town post office. The cozy cottage ambiance offers a great atmosphere for enjoying afternoon tea with friends. Customers can choose from High Tea, Young Royal Tea, or browse the gift shop.

Harmony Tea Room, Westwood

Harmony Tea Room in downtown Westwood offers classic afternoon tea in a delightful setting. The tea menu has 35 varieties from around the world, and customers can enjoy savory finger sandwiches and fresh-baked scones served on picturesque porcelain plates.

Sally Lunn’s Tea Room & Restaurant, Chester

Sally Lunn’s Tea Room in Chester offers a unique experience that makes customers feel like they have crossed the Atlantic. The Victorian parlor offers over 50 flavors of loose tea and foods imported from England. Customers can indulge in a classic Afternoon Tea or opt for heartier options like the Cottage Pie, Cornish Pastie, or Traditional British Style Sausage Roll. Make sure to try one of Sally’s famous scones.

Mathis House at 600 Main, Toms River

For the ultimate royal treatment, visit the Mathis House in Toms River. This luxurious restored mansion offers a top-notch Victorian Tea Service that comes with five courses served on fine china. Customers can visit year-round but should not miss the opportunity to see the enchanting display of Christmas trees during the winter.

Mulberry House, Westfield

Mulberry House in Westfield offers the ultimate tea and brunch experience in a restored Victorian home built in the early 1900s. Customers can choose from tea stands for 1-4 people and a la carte selections like soups, salads, and mini quiches. The “Tea-Time for Kids” option offers kid-friendly selections like grilled cheese and PB&J. Customers should make a reservation to avoid disappointment.

Boukakuan Japanese Tea House & Garden, Columbus

Boukakuan in Columbus offers a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony in a serene Japanese garden. Customers can take a stroll through the garden, feed the koi fish, and witness a spiritual discipline that dates back to the fifteenth century. The private demonstration for up to five guests must be reserved at least one week in advance.

Sweet Tease Tea Room, Belmar

The Sweet Tease Tea Room in Belmar offers a quirky experience surrounded by vintage teacups and cheery green walls. Customers can enjoy a warm cup of tea and pastry in the morning or book the afternoon tea for savory bites, tasty sweets, and a flavored scone served with jam and clotted cream. The afternoon tea service requires a reservation.

Jane’s Tea House, Haddon Heights

For a new take on traditional tea, visit Jane’s Tea House in Haddon Heights. Customers can enjoy over 30 iced tea flavors, a flight of HEMPtea™, and an assortment of Not Plain Jane Desserts. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a photo with the ambient backdrop of pink tablecloths, powder gray walls, and delightfully mismatched chairs, and you’ll want to hit the Selfie Station for a few keepsake photos with plenty of props.

