American Dream’s 19 Must-dos for First-time Visitors

Your One-stop Shopping, Splashing, Woo-hooing, Skiing, Skating, Surfing, Playing, Discovering, Dining, and Luxuriating Destination! Photo by Morristown Minute

American Dream in East Rutherford: Your One-stop Shopping, Splashing, Woo-hooing, Skiing, Skating, Surfing, Playing, Discovering, Dining, and Luxuriating Destination!

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs, look no further than American Dream in East Rutherford. This massive complex offers a wide range of activities, from shopping and dining to skiing, skating, surfing, and more. To help you make the most of your visit, we’ve compiled a list of 19 must-dos for first-time visitors.

Thrilling Rides and Meet-and-Greets.

Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere, promises endless excitement for visitors of all ages. You’ll find an array of thrilling rides, as well as more gentle attractions for younger children. Plus, keep an eye out for special events where you can meet your kids’ favorite Nickelodeon characters in person.

At DreamWorks Water Park, the world’s largest indoor water park, you can enjoy a selection of water rides in a balmy 81-degree environment. And if you need a break from all the water-based fun, you can rent a luxury cabana for your family.

Active Adventures All Year-Round.

Big Snow, North America’s first indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort is the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping. With the Snow Day Package, you can get everything you need for a day of skiing or snowboarding, including equipment rentals, outerwear, and entry to a skills area with dedicated instructors.

Prefer ice to snow? The Rink, an NHL regulation-size indoor ice rink, is available for open sessions, figure skating, hockey tournaments, and private events.

At Skudin Surf, an indoor wave pool, you can catch some waves in open sessions designed for all skill levels. And if you want to keep the waves all to yourself, you can schedule a private session for you and your friends.

Take your adventure to new heights at Legends of the Hidden Temple Ropes Course Challenge, the world’s tallest high ropes course. See if you can make it to the top of its nine record-breaking levels.

Playful Pursuits for the Whole Family.

Angry Birds Mini Golf and Blacklight Mini Golf offer fun for the whole family. Young imaginations can find inspiration at Legoland Discovery Center, while teens can get lost in a neon-lit Mirror Maze, take photos for social media at the TiLT Museum, solve puzzles at The Escape Game, or experience the virtual reality-roller coaster-role playing game combination at Blast 7D.

One-of-a-Kind Dining Experiences.

With over 50 eateries to choose from, foodies can indulge in international cuisine at Blue Whale, Carpaccio, German Doner Kebab, Latin Grill, Vanessa’s Dumpling House, and more.

Luxe Shopping and Personalized VIP Experiences.

The Avenue at American Dream is the ultimate destination for designer brands and sumptuous shopping. Discover chic names like Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., and many more. If you’re looking for a personalized VIP experience, you can arrange for one of the many options available.

Stay the Night and Make it a Weekend!

If you can’t fit all these must-dos into a single day (and trust us, you won’t be able to), don’t worry! Nearby preferred hotels offer special rates just for American Dream guests. Check out the details here.

American Dream is the ultimate destination for entertainment and adventure. Make sure to add it to your list of must-visit places!

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!