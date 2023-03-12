East Rutherford, NJ

American Dream’s 19 Must-dos for First-time Visitors

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZpBP_0lGPOv2W00
Your One-stop Shopping, Splashing, Woo-hooing, Skiing, Skating, Surfing, Playing, Discovering, Dining, and Luxuriating Destination!Photo byMorristown Minute

American Dream in East Rutherford: Your One-stop Shopping, Splashing, Woo-hooing, Skiing, Skating, Surfing, Playing, Discovering, Dining, and Luxuriating Destination!

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs, look no further than American Dream in East Rutherford. This massive complex offers a wide range of activities, from shopping and dining to skiing, skating, surfing, and more. To help you make the most of your visit, we’ve compiled a list of 19 must-dos for first-time visitors.

Thrilling Rides and Meet-and-Greets.

Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere, promises endless excitement for visitors of all ages. You’ll find an array of thrilling rides, as well as more gentle attractions for younger children. Plus, keep an eye out for special events where you can meet your kids’ favorite Nickelodeon characters in person.

At DreamWorks Water Park, the world’s largest indoor water park, you can enjoy a selection of water rides in a balmy 81-degree environment. And if you need a break from all the water-based fun, you can rent a luxury cabana for your family.

Active Adventures All Year-Round.

Big Snow, North America’s first indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort is the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping. With the Snow Day Package, you can get everything you need for a day of skiing or snowboarding, including equipment rentals, outerwear, and entry to a skills area with dedicated instructors.

Prefer ice to snow? The Rink, an NHL regulation-size indoor ice rink, is available for open sessions, figure skating, hockey tournaments, and private events.

At Skudin Surf, an indoor wave pool, you can catch some waves in open sessions designed for all skill levels. And if you want to keep the waves all to yourself, you can schedule a private session for you and your friends.

Take your adventure to new heights at Legends of the Hidden Temple Ropes Course Challenge, the world’s tallest high ropes course. See if you can make it to the top of its nine record-breaking levels.

Playful Pursuits for the Whole Family.

Angry Birds Mini Golf and Blacklight Mini Golf offer fun for the whole family. Young imaginations can find inspiration at Legoland Discovery Center, while teens can get lost in a neon-lit Mirror Maze, take photos for social media at the TiLT Museum, solve puzzles at The Escape Game, or experience the virtual reality-roller coaster-role playing game combination at Blast 7D.

One-of-a-Kind Dining Experiences.

With over 50 eateries to choose from, foodies can indulge in international cuisine at Blue Whale, Carpaccio, German Doner Kebab, Latin Grill, Vanessa’s Dumpling House, and more.

Luxe Shopping and Personalized VIP Experiences.

The Avenue at American Dream is the ultimate destination for designer brands and sumptuous shopping. Discover chic names like Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., and many more. If you’re looking for a personalized VIP experience, you can arrange for one of the many options available.

Stay the Night and Make it a Weekend!

If you can’t fit all these must-dos into a single day (and trust us, you won’t be able to), don’t worry! Nearby preferred hotels offer special rates just for American Dream guests. Check out the details here.

American Dream is the ultimate destination for entertainment and adventure. Make sure to add it to your list of must-visit places!

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# shopping# events# fun for the whole family# what to do

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Celebrate NJ Transit's Operators with Transit Operator Appreciation Day!

Show your appreciation for NJ Transit's operators and get a special thanks in return!. It's time to show some love to the hardworking NJ TRANSIT operators who keep our city moving! On Saturday, March 18th, we celebrate Transit Operator Appreciation Day, and NJ TRANSIT is inviting you to join in on the festivities. From now until Tuesday, March 21st, customers can visit njtransit.com/thanks to recognize their favorite NJ TRANSIT employee, whether it's a bus driver, light rail operator, or train crew member. And who knows, you might even get a special "thanks" back from NJ TRANSIT!

Read full story

NJ TRANSIT and Rutgers CAIT to Establish First Regional Training Center in North America for Public Transportation

NJ TRANSIT and Rutgers CAIT establish the first-ever regional training center for sustainable transportation in North America. NJ TRANSIT, Rutgers Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT), and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) have teamed up to establish the first-ever North American Regional Training Center (RTC) at Rutgers University. This partnership will put New Jersey on the map as a transportation hub and allow the state to showcase its commitment to investing in the growth and development of its public transportation workforce.

Read full story

14 States' Attorneys General Condemn Credit Card Giants for Backing Out of Gun Sales Merchant Code

Attorneys general from 14 states condemn American Express, Mastercard, Visa & Discover for backing out of the proposed gun sale prevention code. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has led a coalition of attorneys general from 14 states in condemning Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and Discover for backing out of their commitment to implement a new merchant code for gun sales.

Read full story

EPA Awards New Jersey $3 Million to Plan Innovative Climate Strategies and Build Clean Energy Economies

New Jersey has been awarded $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to plan innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across the state.

Read full story

NJ DEP Monitors Humpback Whale Mortality Event Amid Concerns Over Offshore Wind Energy

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been monitoring an unusual humpback whale mortality event that has been affecting Atlantic coast states since January 2016...

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Navigating Hope Facilitates “Cover All Kids” Community Outreach

Morris County is First County to Partner on State Initiative. Morris County’s unique Navigating Hope mobile outreach program will be joined by an outreach specialist from the New Jersey State Department of Human Services to advance a state initiative designed to reach all uninsured children in New Jersey.

Read full story
Chatham Township, NJ

Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale Invites Residents to Declutter and Donate for a Good Cause

Local Community Invites Residents to Participate in Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale. Madison, Chatham Township, and Chatham Borough are hosting their annual yard sale event on April 29 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Residents are invited to participate by registering their yard sale and paying a $10 tax-deductible donation fee, which will get their address and sale items on a digital map shared with the public. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Apr. 26 @ 11:55 PM to ensure their address and sale items are included on the map.

Read full story
Rockaway, NJ

Rockaway Township Annual Spring Clean Up & Tree Giveaway

Rockaway Township is getting ready to welcome spring in a big way with the announcement of the Annual Spring Clean-Up Day, set to take place on April 22, 2023. The township's mayor, Joe Jackson, and the Rockaway Township Council have partnered with the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to create an event that will not only spruce up the community but also promote environmental sustainability.

Read full story

NJ Launches Emergency Assistance Programs for Companies Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the opening of programs designed to provide financial assistance to New Jersey-based companies following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Sanofi to Make Downtown Morristown Its NJ Flagship Location in 2024

Morristown Welcomes Sanofi As Their NJ Flagship Location Moves Downtown. The French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company's move will bring 1,900 employees to the state-of-the-art M Station West building.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: New Laws in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy Signs 7 Bills into Law - March 13, 2023

Recent Updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy – As of March 13, 2023, Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law. Back so soon? Yes, more Morristown Minuteupdates from the Office of the Governor of New Jersey. Seven more bills became law today, March 13, 2023, with the governor's signature. Here's what you need to know...

Read full story
10 comments
Newark, NJ

Concerts, Stand-up, Tech-Talks & Film Screenings: NJ Announces Inaugural North To Shore Festival, Coming June 2023

Halsey, Santana, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato and MONSTA X, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert, Marisa Monte, DJ Cassidy, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem, and dozens more headline New Jersey’s first month-long, three-city summer festival.

Read full story

Top Tea Rooms in New Jersey Offer Something for Everyone

Explore some of the best tea houses in New Jersey, where you can enjoy everything from a decadent English tea service to centuries-old Japanese tea traditions. Residents of New Jersey looking for the perfect tea experience need not look any further. Here are some of the best tea rooms in the state that offer a range of traditional and modern tea services:

Read full story

Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms This Weekend, Daylight Savings Ends

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Reminds Residents to Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms This Weekend. With the end of daylight saving time approaching this Sunday, March 12, the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (DFS) is reminding residents to take the time to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey Urges Residents to Apply for Utility Bill Assistance Before Winter Program Ends on March 15

Apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and Other Utility Assistance Programs. Utility and Heating Shutoffs for Bill Nonpayment Will Resume After the Winter Termination Program Ends on Wednesday, March 15.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Rev. Dr. Sidney Williams To Receive Locke Innovative Leader Award

Morristown’s very own Rev. Dr. Sidney Williams, President and CEO of Crossing Capital Group and Pastor of Bethel AME Church, has been selected to receive a 2023 Locke Innovative Leader Award.

Read full story

New Laws in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy Signs 4 Bills into Law - 2023 Update

We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute. Since our last update on the office of the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy has signed four new bills into law. Here’s what you need to know.

Read full story
13 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Celebrates 40 Years of Farmland Preservation with Interactive Story Map

Explore the 142 Permanently Preserved Farms and the Rich Heritage of Agriculture in Morris County in an Informative Online Audio and Visual Format. Morris County is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Farmland Preservation Program with an interactive, online story map of all 142 farms preserved over the years.

Read full story

Local Home Improvement Program Provides $22k in No Interest, Forgivable Loans to Homeowners

Community Grants, Planning, and Housing administer Home Improvement Programs that serve numerous NJ and PA towns, providing zero-interest, forgivable, ten-year loans of up to $22k for home improvement projects.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy