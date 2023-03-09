New Laws in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy Signs 4 Bills into Law - 2023 Update

Recent Updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy – As of March 9, 2023. Photo by Morristown Minute

We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute. Since our last update on the office of the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy has signed four new bills into law. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s New…

S3595 – Changes certain deadlines for the primary election. [Today, Mar.9.2023] Approved P.L.2023, c.16.

A978 – Authorizes the issuance of Kappa Alpha Psi license plates. [Mar.6.2023] Approved P.L.2023, c.15.

A2857 – Requires NJT to pay certain persons one-and-a-half times the regular rate for work during commercial vehicle travel restrictions issued by DOT. [Feb. 23.2023] Approved P.L.2023, c.14.

A5086 – Increases minimum monthly benefit under State SNAP Minimum Benefits Program from $50 to $95 and authorizes DHS to increase program benefit amount. [Feb.8.2023] Approved P.L.2023, c.13.

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI)…

On February 6, 2023, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law…

A-1775/S-2910 (DeAngelo, Mukherji, Karabinchak/Johnson, Cryan) - Requires DCA to provide certain information on low-income home energy assistance program, annually update program handbook and issue program requests for proposal, and provide quarterly training sessions on administering the program.

A-4065/S-2497 (Kennedy, Danielsen/Johnson, Singer) - Allows use of Internet website addresses in advertisements for purposes of communicating license numbers of burglar alarms, fire alarms, and locksmith businesses and professionals.

Governor Murphy signed two bills into law on February 2, 2023…

S-646/A-823 (O'Scanlon, Johnson/Timberlake, Mejia, Reynolds-Jackson) - Requires NJTA and SJTA to check the E-ZPass database before issuing an E-ZPass violation.

A-3523/S-2305 (Benson, Stanley, Conaway/Gopal, Greenstein) - Requires health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force and eliminates cost-sharing requirements for certain colonoscopies.

On January 30 of this year, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

S-147/A-1116 (Diegnan, Corrado/Chaparro, Benson, Mukherji) – Requires DOT to implement a complete streets policy considering persons with certain disabilities.

S-3249/A-4833 (Codey, Smith/Haider, Verrelli, Atkins) – Amends lists of projects eligible to receive loans for environmental infrastructure projects from NJ Infrastructure Bank for FY2023.

S-3250/A-4834 (Greenstein, Smith/Speight, Carter, Conaway) – Amends lists of environmental infrastructure projects approved for long-term funding by DEP; makes various changes to FY2023 environmental infrastructure funding program.

On January 10, 2023, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-1438/S-2196 (Kennedy, Mukherji, Stanley/Scutari) - Increases the maximum penalty for certain violations concerning asbestos hazard abatement; allocates money from increased penalties to asbestos programs.

A-3444/S-3140 (Freiman, Swain/Zwicker, Gill) - Establishes Organic Farming Board in the Department of Agriculture.

A-4768/S-3162 (Quijano, Atkins/Cryan, Madden) - Revises effective date of severance requirements under “Millville Dallas Airmotive Plant Job Loss Notification Act.”

Morristown Minute will continue to provide basic, objective overviews of the legislative process. Share how you feel about these legislative updates with your neighbors in the comments.

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!