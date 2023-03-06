New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Flushing of Water Distribution System Next Week

Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall.

Water main flushing begins next week and continues through the fall. Customers may experience low water pressure or discoloration. Photo by Morristown Minute

Beginning next week and into the fall months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual flushing of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to its customers.

“Flushing our system helps to clean out any mineral deposits or sediment that may have built up over time inside the pipes,” stated Thomas Shroba, Vice President of Operations. “While we’re flushing, we also check our hydrants to confirm they are operational and check fire flows in the system.”

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. This routine flushing program also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains throughout the system. The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

“In addition to continuously investing in our infrastructure, essential maintenance activities such as our hydrant flushing program are key to providing our customers with high-quality drinking water, and it is an annual requirement of the Water Quality Accountability Act,” Shroba added.

While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged:

Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.

prior to the flushing period. Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.

in the refrigerator for drinking. Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.

before using the washing machine or dishwasher. If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule, customers are also encouraged to update their contact preferences in their MyWater account and enroll in New Jersey American Water’s customer notification system to receive local flushing and other notifications via phone call, text, or email.

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!