Wear Green and Be Green with NJ TRANSIT on St. Patrick's Day

NJ TRANSIT, GO GREEN FOR ST. PATRICK’S CELEBRATIONS

The Easy, Safe, and Sustainable* Way to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

On St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th, full regular weekday service will be operating on all trains, buses, and light rail systems. Photo by Morristown Minute

Want to go green for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations? Leave the driving to NJ TRANSIT and help the environment! NJ TRANSIT is ready for the season of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the region over the coming weeks including the New York City parade and festivities in Belmar, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Pearl River.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th, full regular weekday service will be operating on all trains, buses, and light rail systems to accommodate customers heading to and from the New York City parade and elsewhere around the region. Customer service ambassadors will be at Penn Station New York, Secaucus, Aberdeen-Matawan, and Middletown, NJ stations to assist customers.

On Sunday, March 5th, NJ TRANSIT will accommodate the anticipated larger volumes of customers by enhancing service for festivities in Belmar with hourly shuttle trains between Long Branch and Bay Head. Customer service ambassadors will be at Long Branch and Belmar stations to assist customers.

NJ TRANSIT will also enhance rail capacity on the Pascack Valley Line (PVL) Sunday, March 19th to/from the parade in Pearl River.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For these special events, customers are advised that NO BEVERAGES INCLUDING ALCOHOL, OPEN OR CLOSED, WILL BE PERMITTED on any train, bus, or platform the entire weekend of March 4th and 5th to accommodate festivities in Belmar and around the state; as well as March 12th, 17th and 19th for festivities in Asbury Park/Atlantic City, New York City, and Pearl River. This policy will be strictly enforced.

On these dates, customers may see an increased presence of New Jersey Transit Police across the transit system.

*Every mile a person travels on mass transportation instead of sitting in traffic plays an important role in a better future for the planet. According to the Federal Transit Administration, the estimated change in an individual’s carbon footprint by shifting from driving to transit would be a 33 percent reduction if shifting to a bus, a 62 percent reduction if shifting to light rail, and a 65 percent reduction if shifting to commuter rail. Use of personal transportation for commuting and other travel accounts for almost half of the carbon emissions of a typical American family.

