Morris County Releases 2022 Development Activity Report

The annual Morris County Development Activity Report, detailing housing and commercial development in the county during 2022, has been completed and released by the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation.

View the 2022 Development Activity Report here (pdf).

The number of applications for development remained steady in 2022 (300 applications), compared to 2021 (301 applications). The county saw a large increase in proposed new square footage for non-residential development in 2022. It was the first time since 2000 that the county received new applications amounting to more than 4 million square feet of floor area (4,811,659 square feet in total).

New applications for multi-family housing continued to be strong with the third-highest total for new units in the last ten years (1,902 units). The predominance of applications targeted rental units, mostly luxury apartments with some affordable units.

Some highlights of the document include:

Of the 1,902 new proposed townhouse and apartment units, the two largest applications are Brookside (on Main Road) in Montville Township with 266 units and the proposed residential development (at East Blackwell Steet & South Salem Street) in the Town of Dover with 252 units.

The county has seen a significant increase in the amount of new proposed warehousing square footage. The three largest new projects were all warehouse projects, Roxbury Commerce Center (multi-structure) 2,514,060 square feet, Parkview Business Center (multi-structure) 653,593 square feet, and IV 1 Logistics (single structure) 374,500 square feet.

