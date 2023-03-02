Randolph Twp Community Garage Sale

Randolph Twp Community-Wide Garage Sale Photo by Morristown Minute

Clean up and clear out your homes and garages before the 2023 township bulk collection and discover hidden gems at the weekend event taking place on April 22nd and 23rd, 2023.

Randolph Township is gearing up for its third annual Community-Wide Garage Sale and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With the 2023 township bulk collection just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start clearing out those cluttered homes and garages.

On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 2023, the township will be transformed into a bargain hunter's paradise. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., residents will be able to explore the streets and neighborhoods of Randolph in search of hidden gems and must-have items.

Whether you're looking to declutter your home or simply want to spend a day browsing through other people's belongings, this is an event you won't want to miss. With a wide variety of goods on offer, there's bound to be something to suit everyone's taste.

Registration for the event is now open and will remain so until Friday, April 14, 2023. To register, simply download and complete the registration form, then email it to twpgaragesale@randolphnj.org. The form asks for basic information such as participant names, addresses, contact information, and the day(s) of participation.

All registered garage sale hosts will have their address included on a "participating homes list" which will be published on the township website on Wednesday, April 19th. To make it easier for bargain hunters to locate your sale, participants are encouraged to hang balloons on their mailboxes.

Start cleaning out those closets and garages and get ready for a weekend of bargain hunting and treasure hunting in Randolph Township on April 22 & 23. More information will be posted as the event nears; this promises to be an exciting weekend for everyone involved.

