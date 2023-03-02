Randolph Township, OH

Randolph Twp Community Garage Sale

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rb3T7_0l5iJA7T00
Randolph Twp Community-Wide Garage SalePhoto byMorristown Minute

Clean up and clear out your homes and garages before the 2023 township bulk collection and discover hidden gems at the weekend event taking place on April 22nd and 23rd, 2023.

Randolph Township is gearing up for its third annual Community-Wide Garage Sale and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With the 2023 township bulk collection just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start clearing out those cluttered homes and garages.

On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, 2023, the township will be transformed into a bargain hunter's paradise. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., residents will be able to explore the streets and neighborhoods of Randolph in search of hidden gems and must-have items.

Whether you're looking to declutter your home or simply want to spend a day browsing through other people's belongings, this is an event you won't want to miss. With a wide variety of goods on offer, there's bound to be something to suit everyone's taste.

Registration for the event is now open and will remain so until Friday, April 14, 2023. To register, simply download and complete the registration form, then email it to twpgaragesale@randolphnj.org. The form asks for basic information such as participant names, addresses, contact information, and the day(s) of participation.

All registered garage sale hosts will have their address included on a "participating homes list" which will be published on the township website on Wednesday, April 19th. To make it easier for bargain hunters to locate your sale, participants are encouraged to hang balloons on their mailboxes.

Start cleaning out those closets and garages and get ready for a weekend of bargain hunting and treasure hunting in Randolph Township on April 22 & 23. More information will be posted as the event nears; this promises to be an exciting weekend for everyone involved.

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# garage sale# community event# shopping# local# neighborhood

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Paterson, NJ

Manager of Two Paterson School Bus Companies Pleads Guilty to Employing Unqualified Drivers and Operating Unsafe Buses

Manager of a local school bus company enters a plea deal and faces state prison time after allegations of employing drivers without commercial licenses, criminal backgrounds, and in some cases, under the influence of drugs.

Read full story

NJ TRANSIT Brings Cash Payment Option to Mobile App

“Cash in App” Feature Allows Customers to Use Cash at Participating Retailers to Load Value for Purchasing NJ TRANSIT Mobile Tickets. NJ TRANSIT has announced the launch of a new payment option that allows customers to use cash to load value onto the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App. The "Cash in App" feature aims to bring convenience and flexibility to customers who prefer to use cash or do not have a debit or credit card.

Read full story

NJ Department of Labor Announces $4 Million in Funding for Growing Apprenticeships Program

NJ DOL invests $4M in State Apprenticeship Programs, Learn How to Take Advantage and Get Your Career Started. New Jersey's Department of Labor and Workforce Development has recently announced a second round of $4 million in available funding through the Growing Apprenticeships in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program. The aim of the grant program is to support better-paying careers and the attainment of advanced credentials through the expansion of United States Department of Labor-approved Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey-Israel Commission Members Donate Over Three Tons of Food to Turkish Earthquake Victims

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria, members of the New Jersey-Israel Commission have donated over three tons of emergency food relief to support the Turkish people in their time of need.

Read full story
1 comments
Glassboro, NJ

1st School of Veterinary Medicine in the State of New Jersey Opens Its Doors Fall 2025

Rowan University's School of Veterinary Medicine to offer the first DVM degree in New Jersey, addressing the national shortage of veterinarians. New Jersey is set to welcome its first veterinary school in the fall of 2025, as Rowan University gears up to launch its School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Flushing of Water Distribution System Next Week

Water main flushing begins this month and continues through the fall. Beginning next week and into the fall months,New Jersey American Water will perform the annual flushing of its water distribution system to support the continued provision of high-quality, reliable water service to its customers.

Read full story

Wear Green and Be Green with NJ TRANSIT on St. Patrick's Day

NJ TRANSIT, GO GREEN FOR ST. PATRICK’S CELEBRATIONS. The Easy, Safe, and Sustainable* Way to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Want to go green for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations? Leave the driving to NJ TRANSIT and help the environment! NJ TRANSIT is ready for the season of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the region over the coming weeks including the New York City parade and festivities in Belmar, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Pearl River.

Read full story

This Week's Road Closures, Construction, & the Start of NJDOTs Pothole Repair Campaign

There's a lot of road work starting this week in New Jersey and it all coincides with the New Jersey Department of Transportation beginning its annual statewide pothole repair campaign. Here's what to look out for on the roads this week and next.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Releases 2022 Development Activity Report

The annual Morris County Development Activity Report, detailing housing and commercial development in the county during 2022, has been completed and released by the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Pet-Friendly Lodging in Morris County, NJ

Pet-Friendly Hotels, Motels, & Inns Throughout Morris County, NJ!. Morris County, NJ - If you're planning a trip to Morris County and don't want to leave your furry friend behind, you're in luck. There are plenty of pet-friendly accommodations throughout the county that are happy to welcome your four-legged family member.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

What to do in Morristown - Thursday, March 2 - Wednesday, March 8

This week and next are packed full of fun events for the whole family. There's a Firehouse Chili Cookoff where all are welcome to sample; Morristown's premiere arts event Morristown ONSTAGE will showcase local artists; Burlington Stores holds a Grand Opening Event all weekend long at its new Morristown location; and more from Morristown Minute.

Read full story

New Jersey Launches 3 Disaster Recovery Programs for Hurricane Ida Victims

The programs aim to provide financial assistance and supportive services to renters and homeowners impacted by the storm in 12 disaster-declared counties. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has launched three new disaster recovery programs to provide assistance to renters and homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida. These recovery programs are part of the third phase of the Murphy Administration’s Ida Recovery Strategy, which aims to help households and communities that are still struggling from the devastating effects of the storm that hit New Jersey in September 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

New Jersey Treasury Saves Taxpayers $590 Million through Debt Defeasance Program

New Jersey's Department of the Treasury has successfully completed the latest phase of debt retirement, resulting in savings of almost $590 million for taxpayers and reducing the state's total debt by nearly $1 billion.

Read full story
4 comments

Governor Murphy Presents Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Budget Increases Property Tax Relief, Investment in School Funding, & Affordable Housing, with Another Full Pension Payment of $7.1 Billion, Additional $2.4 Billion to Reduce Debt.

Read full story
1 comments

140 NJ Artists Receive Nearly $2M in State Arts Council Awards

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts' Individual Artist Fellowship program recognizes excellence in 12 disciplines and has authorized an unprecedented investment of $2 million to support the largest fellowship cohort in over 30 years.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

This Weekend: Burlington Stores’ New Location Opening in Morristown, NJ 

A new Burlington store is coming to Morristown on East Hanover Avenue, with its grand opening planned for this weekend, March 3-5 2023. Burlington Stores, Inc., a national off-price retailer offering everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Morristown, bringing the total number of locations in the state to 45. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop at Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing bargains on the items they want and need.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Ring Founder and Shark Tank Veteran Jamie Siminoff Returns to Morristown Beard School

Ring Founder and Shark Tank Veteran Jamie Siminoff ('95) Explores AI-Enabled Art Installation and Experiential Learning Projects at his Alma Matter, Morristown-Beard School.

Read full story
2 comments

NJ Housing Providers Receive 59 Violation Notices for Unlawful Practices under Fair Chance in Housing Act

The violations include asking prohibited criminal history-related questions on housing applications and noncompliance with the law's housing policies. New Jersey's Division on Civil Rights (DCR) issued 59 Notices of Violation to housing providers in 40 municipalities across 16 counties in the state for allegedly violating the Fair Chance in Housing Act (FCHA).

Read full story
15 comments

Record-breaking 341K New Jerseyans Sign Up for Health Insurance During Open Enrollment Period

The Murphy administration's management of the state's Health Insurance Exchange resulted in a nearly 40% increase in sign-ups, with nine out of 10 residents enrolling qualifying for financial help.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy