This Weekend: Burlington Stores’ New Location Opening in Morristown, NJ 

*from Burlington Stores

A new Burlington store is coming to Morristown on East Hanover Avenue, with its grand opening planned for this weekend, March 3-5 2023.

Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national off-price retailer offering everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Morristown, bringing the total number of locations in the state to 45. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop at Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing bargains on the items they want and need.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Morristown. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

GRAND OPENING DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS

Morristown

Opening date: March 3, 2023



Address: 191 E. Hanover Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07060



Store hours: Mon-Thurs: 9:30AM- 11PM; Fri & Sat: 9:30AM-11:30PM; Sun: 9AM-10PM



Website: www.Burlington.com/grandopening.

On Friday and Saturday, 3/3 – 3/4, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off and reveal a prize amount to be used toward their purchase!

On Sunday, March 5, customers will receive a free Burlington canvas tote, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.

Burlington’s new location will allow shoppers to find fantastic deals on the brands they love all throughout the store. Customers will be wowed and delighted by:

Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices

at incredible prices Big savings on menswear

Comfortable and casual finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

for everyone Everything for baby that won’t break the bank

that won’t break the bank Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday

items, perfect for every season and holiday Pet care and toys

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Throughout the year, Burlington supports a variety of philanthropic initiatives that empower those locally to live better lives and build better futures. To celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store location and highlight their ongoing commitment to education, the retailer will be donating $5,000 to a nearby school through their long-standing partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to provide students in a local high-needs school with classroom materials they need to better learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Recognized as a Great Place to Work by Fortune and the Great Place to Work Institute, Burlington Stores offers a welcoming and inclusive environment where associates can create meaningful careers. This location is looking to hire approximately 65 associates in a wide range of full-time and part-time positions throughout the store. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture and one of the fastest growing retailers are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 893 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company delivers bargains at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and supported more than 6.3 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

