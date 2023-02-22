Boonton Launches Digital Survey to Gather Resident Feedback on Future Recreational Needs

The Town of Boonton asks for resident feedback on recreational facilities and needs. Photo by Morristown Minute

Attention Boonton Residents! New parks, more trails, and fresh air. Your town wants to know about your "recreational needs" for the future.

The Town of Boonton is taking steps to address the future recreational needs of the community, beginning with a focus group held in January of this year. The focus group brought together representatives from over 45 stakeholder groups throughout Boonton to discuss their needs, desires, and vision for the Town's recreation facilities and services.

The meeting, held on January 4th at the Senior Center, was led by Chris Colley of Topology, the town's planning consultant firm. The evening featured a presentation on a potential new area for a park, as outlined in the 2018 Master Plan.

The proposed project, made possible by a collaboration between the Town of Boonton and River Walk, LLC, would span approximately 11 acres at the current site of the town's recycling center.

Approximately 50 representatives of various community groups met to share their vision for the future of recreational facilities in Boonton. Attendees were asked to brainstorm as to what they would like to see in the new park. Several stations were set up to assist participants in the brainstorming process, including a draw-your-own park station, a voting station, and a feedback station.

Mayor Corcoran, who was unable to attend the event due to illness, expressed his excitement for the community's input, stating, "I'm looking forward to hearing what the community wants in new recreational facilities. All residents will be able to provide their feedback digitally to share what is most important to them. Once we've had the opportunity to hear from the residents, our task will be to allow their feedback to guide the direction of the new facilities. This is only the first step in the process, but it's a very exciting one."

To that end, a digital survey is now available for all Boonton residents to provide their feedback. The survey, which can be accessed by clicking here, will remain open until March 31, 2023. If residents have difficulty accessing the survey, they can email lwagner@boonton.org for assistance.

Topology will be compiling all the feedback received during the public comment periods, and once completed, the data will be shared with the public.

