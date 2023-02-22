Boonton, NJ

Boonton Launches Digital Survey to Gather Resident Feedback on Future Recreational Needs

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdT3P_0kvQM6ex00
The Town of Boonton asks for resident feedback on recreational facilities and needs.Photo byMorristown Minute

Attention Boonton Residents! New parks, more trails, and fresh air. Your town wants to know about your "recreational needs" for the future.

The Town of Boonton is taking steps to address the future recreational needs of the community, beginning with a focus group held in January of this year. The focus group brought together representatives from over 45 stakeholder groups throughout Boonton to discuss their needs, desires, and vision for the Town's recreation facilities and services.

The meeting, held on January 4th at the Senior Center, was led by Chris Colley of Topology, the town's planning consultant firm. The evening featured a presentation on a potential new area for a park, as outlined in the 2018 Master Plan.

The proposed project, made possible by a collaboration between the Town of Boonton and River Walk, LLC, would span approximately 11 acres at the current site of the town's recycling center.

Approximately 50 representatives of various community groups met to share their vision for the future of recreational facilities in Boonton. Attendees were asked to brainstorm as to what they would like to see in the new park. Several stations were set up to assist participants in the brainstorming process, including a draw-your-own park station, a voting station, and a feedback station.

Mayor Corcoran, who was unable to attend the event due to illness, expressed his excitement for the community's input, stating, "I'm looking forward to hearing what the community wants in new recreational facilities. All residents will be able to provide their feedback digitally to share what is most important to them. Once we've had the opportunity to hear from the residents, our task will be to allow their feedback to guide the direction of the new facilities. This is only the first step in the process, but it's a very exciting one."

To that end, a digital survey is now available for all Boonton residents to provide their feedback. The survey, which can be accessed by clicking here, will remain open until March 31, 2023. If residents have difficulty accessing the survey, they can email lwagner@boonton.org for assistance.

Topology will be compiling all the feedback received during the public comment periods, and once completed, the data will be shared with the public.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recreation# events# parks# outdoors# fun things to do

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

140 NJ Artists Receive Nearly $2M in State Arts Council Awards

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts' Individual Artist Fellowship program recognizes excellence in 12 disciplines and has authorized an unprecedented investment of $2 million to support the largest fellowship cohort in over 30 years.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

This Weekend: Burlington Stores’ New Location Opening in Morristown, NJ 

A new Burlington store is coming to Morristown on East Hanover Avenue, with its grand opening planned for this weekend, March 3-5 2023. Burlington Stores, Inc., a national off-price retailer offering everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Morristown, bringing the total number of locations in the state to 45. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop at Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing bargains on the items they want and need.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Ring Founder and Shark Tank Veteran Jamie Siminoff Returns to Morristown Beard School

Ring Founder and Shark Tank Veteran Jamie Siminoff ('95) Explores AI-Enabled Art Installation and Experiential Learning Projects at his Alma Matter, Morristown-Beard School.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Housing Providers Receive 59 Violation Notices for Unlawful Practices under Fair Chance in Housing Act

The violations include asking prohibited criminal history-related questions on housing applications and noncompliance with the law's housing policies. New Jersey's Division on Civil Rights (DCR) issued 59 Notices of Violation to housing providers in 40 municipalities across 16 counties in the state for allegedly violating the Fair Chance in Housing Act (FCHA).

Read full story
15 comments

Record-breaking 341K New Jerseyans Sign Up for Health Insurance During Open Enrollment Period

The Murphy administration's management of the state's Health Insurance Exchange resulted in a nearly 40% increase in sign-ups, with nine out of 10 residents enrolling qualifying for financial help.

Read full story
6 comments

New Jersey American Water Invests Over $575 Million in System Upgrades in 2022

New Jersey American Water invests over $575 million in system upgrades in 2022, generating thousands of jobs and diverse supplier contracts. New Jersey American Water, one of the state’s largest water utility companies, recently announced that it invested over $575 million in system upgrades and improvement projects throughout its service areas in 2022. This investment not only enhances the quality and reliability of water services but also stimulates the state’s economy by creating over 9,000 jobs and supporting diverse suppliers.

Read full story
1 comments
Union County, NJ

Road Closures & Construction in Union Twp, Roxbury, Jersey City, Kearny, and Mountainside This Weekend

Complete and partial road closures on I-78, I-80, Pulaski Skyway, Route 7, and Route 22 today and through this weekend; February 24, 2023. I-78 westbound Express lanes to be closed tonight for bridge deck replacement in Union Township, Union County: I-78 westbound Local left lane also to be closed tonight.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Reaffirms Support for Ukraine on Anniversary of Russian Invasion

Commissioner Director John Krickus presents a proclamation denouncing Vladimir Putin's ruthless assault and thanking the Morris County community for delivering aid to the European nation.

Read full story

Governor Proposes Legislation to Update New Jersey's Pre-Prohibition Era Liquor License Laws

The proposed legislation aims to increase the availability of licenses, remove population caps, and generate billions in economic activity over the next decade. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy held a roundtable discussion on Tuesday to gather community input as he prepares to introduce a new legislative proposal that aims to reform and modernize the state's antiquated liquor license laws (laws put in place immediately following prohibition).

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Governor Announces $120M in Grants for Preschool Facility Expansion

The grants aim to provide universal access to high-quality, full-day preschool throughout the state, with 16 school districts already receiving funding to establish or grow their programs.

Read full story

Remote Work Alters Behavior by Shifting Daytime Population and Consumer Spending Habits, Says Census Bureau Research.

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes More People to Work from Home, Significantly Altering Commuting Patterns and Consumer Behavior in Traditional U.S. Job Centers, According to Census Bureau Research.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Burlington Stores’ New Location Opening in Morristown, NJ

A new Burlington store is coming to Morristown on East Hanover Avenue, with its grand opening planned for March 3, 2023. Burlington Stores Inc., a national off-price retailer offering everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Morristown, bringing the total number of locations in the state to 45. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on brand-name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop at Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing bargains on the items they want and need.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

No Tax Increase for Morris County, Commissioners Present 2023 Budget

Morris County Commissioners introduce the 2023 Budget with no tax increase for the fourth consecutive year, despite rising costs of living. The Morris County Board of Commissioners was pleased to introduce a 2023 Budget last night, with no increase in the tax rate for the fourth consecutive year, despite the dramatic rise in the cost of living.

Read full story

NJ Organizations Provide Free Nutritious Meals to Children in Need During Summer Months

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Encourages Organizations to Provide Nutritious Meals to Children in Need During Summer. As summer approaches, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher encourages organizations to join the Department’s Summer Food Service Program and help provide nutritious meals to children in economically disadvantaged areas.

Read full story
Burlington County, NJ

NJ DEP to Receive Nearly $1 Million Grant to Reduce Wildfire Risk Around Military Installations

The grant will fund the construction of a strategic firebreak and forest thinning project to reduce hazardous forest fuels and protect communities surrounding military bases in New Jersey.

Read full story

NJ DEP Launches Online Survey to Expand Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces for Overburdened Communities

The survey is part of the Outside, Together! initiative which aims to enhance climate resilience, equity, and environmental justice. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has launched an online survey to help identify how best to expand outdoor recreation and open space opportunities in New Jersey, with a focus on the needs of overburdened communities. The announcement was made by Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, who revealed that the survey is part of the Outside, Together! initiative, aimed at creating a five-year plan to enhance high-quality open spaces and recreational opportunities in the state.

Read full story
1 comments

20 US Governors Launch Non-Partisan Coalition to Expand and Protect Reproductive Freedom

The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, supported by major foundations, aims to combat increasing restrictions and limitations on reproductive healthcare access across the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Linden, NJ

4 Dead, Including 2 Teens in Apparent Linden, New Jersey Murder Suicide

Linden, NJ man fatally shoots wife and two children before turning gun on himself. A family of four in New Jersey was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday morning, with the suspected shooter believed to be among the deceased.

Read full story
1 comments

Spike's School Decoy Training for K9 Teams at New York Jets Facility

The three-day workshop will focus on practical decoy skills, animal behavior, and canine communication, equipping handlers with the necessary knowledge and physical conditioning to safely and effectively locate dangerous suspects.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy