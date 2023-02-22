4 Dead, Including 2 Teens in Apparent Linden, New Jersey Murder Suicide

Apparent murder-suicide on Sunday morning in Linden, NJ. Photo by Morristown Minute

Linden, NJ man fatally shoots wife and two children before turning gun on himself.

A family of four in New Jersey was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday morning, with the suspected shooter believed to be among the deceased.

According to authorities, police were called to Chatham Place in Linden at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, where they discovered the bodies of the two parents and a teenage girl. A teenage boy was also found at the scene and was rushed to Newark University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Capt. Christopher Guenther of the Linden Police Department confirmed that the shooter is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.

Neighbors were shocked by the news of the tragedy, with one describing the family as "very nice people" who never had any problems or fights. However, another neighbor stated that the shooter had been known to shoot his gun in the backyard and that the police had been called several times.

The incident has left the community in mourning, with a memorial growing in the neighborhood on Sunday night.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement expressing his condolences and pledging support for the community. "We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Linden that has left three dead, including a juvenile, and sent another juvenile victim to the hospital in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation with many questions to be answered. Linden is a strong community and we will support them however possible as they mourn and recover.”



