NJ Chiefs of Police Want Your Opinion: Accreditation Assessment of Morris County Emergency Communications Center

New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Invites Public Input for Accreditation Assessment of Morris County Emergency Communications Center.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) is inviting public input for the accreditation assessment of the Morris County Emergency Communications Center on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The assessment will cover all aspects of the center's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services to determine whether it meets the NJSACOP's accreditation standards.

NJSACOP's New Jersey Law Enforcement Communications Accreditation Commission is the official authority and accreditation agency in the state. To achieve accredited status, the Morris County Communications Center must comply with NJSACOP standards.

According to Emergency Communications Center Director Michael Peoples, the verification that the center meets the Commission's "best practices" standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, which is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency's ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.

Morris County Emergency Communications Center. Photo by Morristown Minute

As part of the final on-site assessment, agency employees and the public are invited to provide comments to an NJSACOP assessor by telephone or email. The public may call 973-682-4917 on February 23, 2023, between 10:00 am and 11:00 am to offer comments. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with NJSACOP Public Safety Communications Centers standards. Email comments may also be sent to Director Peoples at mpeoples@co.morris.nj.us.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Morris County Communications Center's ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.

The assessment team will be composed of emergency communications practitioners from similar New Jersey agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the commission's assessor completes their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to its continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited.

For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Communications Accreditation Commission, interested parties may write the commission at New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Public Safety Communications Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053, or email hdelgado@njsacop.org.

