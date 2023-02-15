Water Service Interruption & Repairs in Morris Twp, Morristown, & East Hanover

Repairs and service interruptions from Feb 15, to Sunday, Feb 19. Photo by Morristown Minute

Water Service Repairs and Potential Service Interruptions for Residents in Morris Twp, Morristown, and East Hanover from today, Feb 15, to Sunday, Feb 19.

A water main break has been identified at or near 3 Wyndmoor Drive in Morris Township. Repairs are to begin at 9:00 AM on February 15, 2023. Please be advised that water service may be disrupted in this area which includes, but may not be limited to, the following: 2-18 Wyndmoor Drive; and All of Lohman Road.

SMCMUA has identified needed water repairs at or near 22 Farview Avenue in Hanover Township. Repairs are scheduled for February 16, 2023, between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM. During repairs, please be advised that water service may be disrupted in this area which may include but not be limited to the following addresses: 1-45 Farview Avenue; 124 Ridgedale Avenue; 26, 28, 30, 31, and 32 Chestnut Road; and 43 S Belair Avenue.

SMCMUA has identified needed water repairs at or near Overlook Road and Ogden Place in Morristown. Repairs are scheduled for February 19, 2023, between 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM. During repairs, please be advised that water service may be disrupted in this area which may include but not be limited to the following addresses: Ogden Place; Overlook Road; Westminster Place; and 105 James Street (Thomas Jefferson School).

Affected customers will be notified via telephone and/or door hangers. No boil water advisory has been issued.

After repairs are completed, if discolored water is observed, flush the internal cold water plumbing lines until all faucets run clear, start at the lowest level of your home or business and work your way to the highest-level floor. Flush sinks, tubs, showers, all appliances that utilize water, and outdoor hose bibs.

Flush the water lines that feed the washing machine and dishwasher before use by running each through one cycle.

If discolored water is utilized to wash laundry, it may become stained, in this case, the laundry may have to be rewashed (do not dry stained laundry) using an iron stain remover product.

Empty and clean automatic ice makers.

Drain and refill hot water heaters with temperatures set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Follow manufacturer recommendations for any necessary flushing of water softeners/cartridge filters. If the water pressure or flow is lower than normal at a specific faucet, remove and clean the aerator screen.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

