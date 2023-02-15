Chatham Township Takes Action Against Car Theft with $800K Federal Grant

The grant will fund the construction of a new fiber optic network throughout Chatham Township. Photo by Morristown Minute

Federal Grant of Over $800K Will Fund Construction of New Fiber Optic Network to Combat Car Theft in Chatham Township, NJ.

-

Chatham Township, New Jersey has been battling with car theft, just like many other towns and cities in the state. But this week, a glimmer of hope has arrived with the announcement that the township has received a federal grant for over $800,000 to combat the problem.

The grant will fund the construction of a new fiber optic network throughout Chatham Township, leveraging existing safety technology to improve information flow. Public safety equipment in parks, streets, and other public spaces will be integrated with technology in police headquarters, making it easier for police officers to monitor the area and respond to any suspicious activity.

Chatham Township Mayor Ashley Felice announced the grant, stating, “I am proud to announce that this grant will be a huge value add to our community. The speed and capacity of the new network will bring enhanced safety and real-time data to aid in investigating, responding to, and preventing crime in the region. This would not have been possible without the hard work of our staff and Congresswoman Sherrill’s office.”

The network will provide real-time public safety data from current situational awareness cameras, license plate readers, and other sensors, enabling law enforcement and public safety personnel to investigate, respond to, and prevent crime in the region. This will benefit over 1,100 Morris County law enforcement and public safety personnel, in addition to the Chatham Township Police Department.

Chatham Township Police Chief Tom Miller was instrumental in developing the public safety initiative to better protect the township. He expressed his gratitude to Congresswoman Sherrill (NJ-11) for her advocacy in securing the much-needed federal grant.

The Chatham Township Police Department is committed to making the community a safer place, and this grant is a crucial step in achieving that goal. With enhanced, real-time information available to law enforcement, car theft, and other crimes will be easier to prevent and solve.

For more information, contact Chatham Township Administrator Ziad Shehady at administrator@chathamtownship.org.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!