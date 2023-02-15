Build a Thriving Wildlife Habitat in Your Yard with the GSWA Native Plant Sale

The Third Annual Great Swamp Watershed Association Native Plant Sale is partnering with the Mendham Township Environmental Commission. Photo by Morristown Minute

Transform Your Yard into a Wildlife Oasis: Get Certified with The Nature of Mendham and the GSWA Native Plant Sale!

The Nature of Mendham's Community Wildlife Habitat Certification Program encourages homeowners to create wildlife habitats in their yards.

This initiative, launched by the Mendham Township Environmental Commission, aims to make the town more inviting to birds, butterflies, bees, and other wildlife.

Homeowners who take part in the program can certify their yards as wildlife habitats with the National Wildlife Federation. And now, there's a new opportunity to make your yard a wildlife oasis!

The Third Annual Great Swamp Watershed Association Native Plant Sale is partnering with the Mendham Township Environmental Commission and 14 neighboring towns to offer residents a chance to buy native plants that are ideal for creating wildlife habitats.

The sale includes 35 locally native wildflower species, selected for their ability to attract pollinators and thrive in various conditions around your yard, from dry shade to the often neglected "hell strip" between the sidewalk and road. These plants also happen to be resistant to deer!

The online sale starts on Monday, April 3, and runs through Friday, April 28. You can pick up your plants on Saturday, May 6. But wait, there's more!

The GSWA is hosting a series of webinars to help you prepare for the plant sale. Each one-hour webinar is led by a nationally acclaimed expert and focuses on the essential role of native plants and pollinators in our ecosystem.

Don't miss the next webinar on February 21 from 7-8 PM, titled "Wasps: The Astonishing Diversity of a Misunderstood Insect." Register today and catch up on past webinars to become a pro at creating a wildlife habitat in your backyard.

With the help of the GSWA and the Mendham Township Environmental Commission, you can transform your yard into a thriving wildlife oasis!

