Morris County Plans to Restore Historic Bridge and Implement Traffic Changes

Motorists should prepare for detours as Morris County plans to restore a historic bridge on Schooley's Mountain Road this summer.

Residents of Morris County can look forward to a newly restored bridge over the South Branch on Schooley's Mountain Road this summer. The bridge, which is a beloved landmark and a vital link for local residents, has been in dire need of repairs for some time.

The project will involve the reconstruction of the entire parapet wall along the downstream (west) side. In addition, the pavement and fill over the arches will be removed so that repairs can be made, and a flowable fill will be used to backfill over the arches. The pavement surface will then be restored. Despite the extensive work involved, the width of the bridge will not be changed.

The project is expected to take 72 calendar days to complete, and it is hoped that the bridge will be reopened in time for the new school year this summer. To ensure that the project is completed as quickly as possible, longer workdays and weekend work are anticipated.

During the construction period, southbound traffic (coming down Schooley's Mountain towards the intersection with Route 513) will be detoured for the entire 72 calendar days. Northbound traffic will be maintained across the bridge for the first stage, which will last approximately 51 days. During stage 2, the entire bridge will be closed for 21 calendar days.

Work is tentatively scheduled to start on June 17, 2023, continuing through August 27, 2023 (pending school board closure/re-opening dates).

The detour will be on Flocktown Road to Naughright Road to Bartley Road. This will be a significant change for residents and motorists who are used to taking Schooley's Mountain Road to get around.

The repairs are much needed following the emergency repairs completed on February 2, 2023, after damage caused by a motor vehicle accident. The new repairs will be much more extensive and will ensure that the bridge is restored to glory, ready to serve the community for years to come.

Local residents are eagerly anticipating the completion of the project, which will not only improve the bridge's structural integrity but also enhance the area's aesthetic appeal. The bridge is a historic landmark in the area, and the restoration work will help preserve its legacy for generations to come.

Morris County officials are working hard to ensure that the project is completed on time and with minimal disruption to residents. They encourage motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and to use the detour route to avoid delays.

Overall, the bridge restoration project is an exciting development for the Morris County community. It is a testament to the community's commitment to preserving local history and infrastructure for the benefit of all. As construction begins, residents can look forward to a safer and more beautiful bridge that will serve them well for years to come.

