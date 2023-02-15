Randolph Arts in the Park Festival Invites Local Artists to Showcase Their Talent

Randolph Arts in the Park Festival is Coming May 20, 2023. Photo by Morristown Minute

Annual Celebration of Visual, Performing, and Literary Art Offers Juried Exhibits, Live Performances, Literary Readings, and Food Vendors on May 20, 2023.

Randolph, New Jersey - The annual Arts in the Park festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Veterans Community Park in Randolph. The festival, which celebrates visual, performing, and literary art, will feature local artists showcasing their talent in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The Randolph Arts in the Park (RAP) Committee is calling on New Jersey visual artists who are 18 years and older to submit their applications to showcase their artwork at the festival.

The festival will feature fine art, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, collage, mixed media, clay, fiber, and other mediums. The RAP Committee will jury each application to ensure the quality of the artwork.

Applications are due no later than March 10, 2023, and the notification of acceptance will be sent no later than April 3, 2023. A non-refundable jurying fee of $50 is required for each application, which will cover the space or booth assignment as well.

The Arts in the Park festival is a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent, and the RAP Committee encourages artists to submit their applications early. In addition to the art displays, the festival will also feature live performances, literary readings, and food vendors.

If inclement weather occurs, the festival will be postponed until the following day, May 21, 2023. The Randolph Arts in the Park festival is sure to be an exciting event for both artists and art enthusiasts alike.

