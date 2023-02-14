$2.5 Million to Establish Fund for Child-On-Child Sexual Abuse Survivors in NJ

New Jersey Department of Children and Families Invests $2.5 Million to Establish Fund for Child-On-Child Sexual Abuse Survivors. Photo by Morristown Minute

The comprehensive program will provide medical and mental health services to help juvenile survivors and actors of child-on-child sexual abuse, while also preventing future incidents.

New Jersey's Department of Children and Families (DCF) has announced that it will provide $2.5 million in seed funding to establish a Child Treatment Assistance Fund for juvenile survivors and actors of child-on-child sexual abuse or assault, as well as their families.

The program will be run by the Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, which provide a comprehensive approach to evaluating, treating, and preventing physical and emotional injuries caused by child abuse, as well as Child Advocacy Centers that offer a multi-disciplinary array of services from DCF, law enforcement, victim advocates, medical and mental health professionals in child- and family-friendly spaces.

“Children experiencing traumatic incidents frequently need ongoing services to help them heal,” said DCF Commissioner, Christine Norbut Beyer. “These supports can be offered at Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers or Child Advocacy Centers. It’s important that regardless of their insurance status or socio-economic standing, families have access to this vital help.”

Child-on-child sexual abuse or assault is a serious issue that affects many children without the presence or consent of a caregiver, often resulting from coercion or between children who are unmatched physically, mentally, or in age. Funds from this investment will be used to provide medical and mental health services for children and families affected by these incidents.

Statistics show that 40% of the people who sexually abuse or assault children under age 6 and 39% of those who sexually abuse or assault children aged 6-11 are juveniles themselves. With the right treatment and care, most juvenile actors do not go on to re-offend.

“It’s not unusual for instances of child-on-child sex abuse to go unreported because families handle it themselves for fear of what will happen if authorities get involved,” said Nydia Monagas, of the New Jersey Children’s Alliance, which supports and promotes New Jersey’s Child Advocacy Centers. “Juvenile victims and actors need and deserve trauma-informed, healing-centered services for as long as it takes, without concern for cost.”

In February 2022, the Child-on-Child Sexual Abuse (COCSA) Response Statewide Workgroup was formed to identify new ways to coordinate and collaborate on these cases. The Workgroup is made up of child abuse experts, including pediatricians, psychologists, DCF and DCPP leadership, prosecutors, Child Advocacy Center leaders, and child advocates. After several months of meetings, discussions, and thoughtful consideration, recommendations, including the creation of a Child Treatment Assistance Fund, were made.

In addition to the Child Treatment Assistance Fund, Child Advocacy Centers have also been allocated $2.1 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to provide clinical case management services to families seeking support in identifying treatment services for their children in the wake of a sexual abuse incident between two children.

“It was through the DCF-led workgroup that we were able to identify the gaps in service and the need for greater support for families who did not have an open case with juvenile justice or child protective services,” said Mary Coogan, President and CEO of Advocates for Children of New Jersey. “Studies show this treatment works and this investment will ensure that children and their families will receive the services they need in a safe space, to help them address and heal from the sexual assault incident.”

Families seeking assistance will be connected with a county-based Clinical Case Manager employed by Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers and/or mental health agencies, whichever is best for family access. The clinical case managers will remain involved with the case until the family is engaged with all necessary services.

With this initiative, New Jersey is taking a significant step towards helping child survivors and actors of sexual abuse, providing them with much-needed support and care to help them heal and recover from their experiences.

