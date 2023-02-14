$2.5 Million to Establish Fund for Child-On-Child Sexual Abuse Survivors in NJ

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SN0PU_0kmypAi000
New Jersey Department of Children and Families Invests $2.5 Million to Establish Fund for Child-On-Child Sexual Abuse Survivors.Photo byMorristown Minute

The comprehensive program will provide medical and mental health services to help juvenile survivors and actors of child-on-child sexual abuse, while also preventing future incidents.

-

New Jersey's Department of Children and Families (DCF) has announced that it will provide $2.5 million in seed funding to establish a Child Treatment Assistance Fund for juvenile survivors and actors of child-on-child sexual abuse or assault, as well as their families.

The program will be run by the Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, which provide a comprehensive approach to evaluating, treating, and preventing physical and emotional injuries caused by child abuse, as well as Child Advocacy Centers that offer a multi-disciplinary array of services from DCF, law enforcement, victim advocates, medical and mental health professionals in child- and family-friendly spaces.

“Children experiencing traumatic incidents frequently need ongoing services to help them heal,” said DCF Commissioner, Christine Norbut Beyer. “These supports can be offered at Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers or Child Advocacy Centers. It’s important that regardless of their insurance status or socio-economic standing, families have access to this vital help.”

Child-on-child sexual abuse or assault is a serious issue that affects many children without the presence or consent of a caregiver, often resulting from coercion or between children who are unmatched physically, mentally, or in age. Funds from this investment will be used to provide medical and mental health services for children and families affected by these incidents.

Statistics show that 40% of the people who sexually abuse or assault children under age 6 and 39% of those who sexually abuse or assault children aged 6-11 are juveniles themselves. With the right treatment and care, most juvenile actors do not go on to re-offend.

“It’s not unusual for instances of child-on-child sex abuse to go unreported because families handle it themselves for fear of what will happen if authorities get involved,” said Nydia Monagas, of the New Jersey Children’s Alliance, which supports and promotes New Jersey’s Child Advocacy Centers. “Juvenile victims and actors need and deserve trauma-informed, healing-centered services for as long as it takes, without concern for cost.”

In February 2022, the Child-on-Child Sexual Abuse (COCSA) Response Statewide Workgroup was formed to identify new ways to coordinate and collaborate on these cases. The Workgroup is made up of child abuse experts, including pediatricians, psychologists, DCF and DCPP leadership, prosecutors, Child Advocacy Center leaders, and child advocates. After several months of meetings, discussions, and thoughtful consideration, recommendations, including the creation of a Child Treatment Assistance Fund, were made.

In addition to the Child Treatment Assistance Fund, Child Advocacy Centers have also been allocated $2.1 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to provide clinical case management services to families seeking support in identifying treatment services for their children in the wake of a sexual abuse incident between two children.

“It was through the DCF-led workgroup that we were able to identify the gaps in service and the need for greater support for families who did not have an open case with juvenile justice or child protective services,” said Mary Coogan, President and CEO of Advocates for Children of New Jersey. “Studies show this treatment works and this investment will ensure that children and their families will receive the services they need in a safe space, to help them address and heal from the sexual assault incident.”

Families seeking assistance will be connected with a county-based Clinical Case Manager employed by Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Centers and/or mental health agencies, whichever is best for family access. The clinical case managers will remain involved with the case until the family is engaged with all necessary services.

With this initiative, New Jersey is taking a significant step towards helping child survivors and actors of sexual abuse, providing them with much-needed support and care to help them heal and recover from their experiences.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# child abuse# children# safety# sexual assault# law enforcement

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Morristown Historical Park Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Morristown National Historical Park Celebrates 90 Years of Preserving America's Revolutionary War History with Rare Artifacts and Keynote Speech by Dr. Jude Pfister. Morristown National Historical Park is about to turn 90! The park, which was the nation’s first national historical park, will formally kick off its anniversary year on March 4th at 1:00 p.m. in its museum auditorium. The event is to commemorate President Herbert Hoover’s signing of the legislation that created the park on March 2, 1933.

Read full story

New Jersey Braces for Intense Rainfall: Studies Project 20% Surge in Precipitation by 2100

New Jersey faces a significant increase in precipitation intensity due to climate change, according to studies by Northeast Regional Climate Center. New research conducted by the Northeast Regional Climate Center, a partner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has confirmed that the precipitation levels in New Jersey have risen by as much as 10% over the last 20 years.

Read full story
21 comments
Paterson, NJ

Paterson Housing Inspector Charged with Accepting Bribe for Fraudulent Building Permits

Jose Fermin, a Paterson Housing and Zoning Inspector, has been charged with second-degree bribery and official misconduct for allegedly accepting money in exchange for issuing fraudulent building permits and other records purportedly issued by the City of Paterson.

Read full story
7 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assaulting Woman He Met in New Mexico

Man arrested in New Jersey for kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met in New Mexico. A man has been arrested in New Jersey and charged with kidnapping, strangulation, and aggravated assault of a woman he met in New Mexico last year. James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, was arrested on February 7th, after the victim escaped from the residence they shared and fled to a nearby gas station. Parrillo is currently detained in Burlington County Jail, pending trial.

Read full story
12 comments
Essex County, NJ

North Jersey Traffic and Construction Update for February

Rt 1 & 9, I-78, I-95, NJ Turnpike, I-80, and Rt. 46 will see construction, delays, and detours today through tomorrow. Route 1&9 northbound Local ramp to I-78/I-95/NJ Turnpike is to be closed and detoured tonight in Newark, Essex County.

Read full story
Mount Olive Township, NJ

Landing Man Found Guilty on All Charges for Sexual Contact with Minor in Mount Olive

Landing man convicted of Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Mount Olive. A three-day trial came to a close yesterday, as a jury found Vinicio Orellana, a 45-year-old resident of Landing, New Jersey, guilty on all charges related to sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. The verdict was delivered by a jury at Morris County Superior Court on February 16, 2023, following an incident that occurred on September 27, 2020, in Flanders, New Jersey.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor's Office Brings Awareness to Bias and Cyber Harassment with Local Students

Morris County Prosecutor's Office Partners with Local Schools to Educate Students on the Risks of Bias and Cyber Harassment in Ongoing Educational Program. Samantha DeNegri and Patrick LaGuerre from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office (MCPO) have been on a mission this winter to educate students on bias issues, cyber harassment, and how to exercise good judgment when it comes to online interactions. As part of an ongoing program to engage local youth, SAP DeNegri and Sgt. LaGuerre visited three different schools in New Jersey, including Villa Walsh Academy, Union Catholic Academy, and Mountain Lakes High School, in January and February 2023.

Read full story

New Jersey Takes Bold Action: 100% Clean Energy by 2035

Governor Phil Murphy Announces Ambitious Plan to Achieve 100% Clean Energy by 2035, Electrify Buildings, and Enhance Flood Protection in New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy announced an ambitious plan to make New Jersey a leader in the fight against climate change during a speech at Rutgers University on Tuesday. The Governor signed three Executive Orders that will accelerate the state's efforts to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change, setting an impressive target of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York City’s Best Mediterranean Food is Coming to New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (February 10, 2023) – To longtime New Yorkers, taim means “tasty,” perfectly describing its crave-able and award-winning Mediterranean cuisine. Beginning in February, Florham Park residents will be able to enjoy New York City’s favorite Mediterranean bowls, pitas, and salads at the newest taim location at 176 Columbia Turnpike within the Florham Park Plaza.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

New Jersey Schools Set to Offer Advanced Placement African American Studies

Expansion of Advanced Placement African American Studies in New Jersey promotes a more inclusive education system and offers students a unique opportunity to learn about diverse perspectives and cultures.

Read full story
5 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Grants $11.3 Million to Small Businesses and Nonprofits, Marking Successful First Year of Program

County Commissioners present final grant approval to the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce on Valentine's Day 2023, one year after launching the Small Business Grant Program using federal ARPA funding to aid local small businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

NJ Chiefs of Police Want Your Opinion: Accreditation Assessment of Morris County Emergency Communications Center

New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Invites Public Input for Accreditation Assessment of Morris County Emergency Communications Center. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) is inviting public input for the accreditation assessment of the Morris County Emergency Communications Center on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The assessment will cover all aspects of the center's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services to determine whether it meets the NJSACOP's accreditation standards.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Water Service Interruption & Repairs in Morris Twp, Morristown, & East Hanover

Water Service Repairs and Potential Service Interruptions for Residents in Morris Twp, Morristown, and East Hanover from today, Feb 15, to Sunday, Feb 19. A water main break has been identified at or near 3 Wyndmoor Drive in Morris Township. Repairs are to begin at 9:00 AM on February 15, 2023. Please be advised that water service may be disrupted in this area which includes, but may not be limited to, the following: 2-18 Wyndmoor Drive; and All of Lohman Road.

Read full story
Chatham Township, NJ

Chatham Township Takes Action Against Car Theft with $800K Federal Grant

Federal Grant of Over $800K Will Fund Construction of New Fiber Optic Network to Combat Car Theft in Chatham Township, NJ. Chatham Township, New Jersey has been battling with car theft, just like many other towns and cities in the state. But this week, a glimmer of hope has arrived with the announcement that the township has received a federal grant for over $800,000 to combat the problem.

Read full story
Mendham, NJ

Build a Thriving Wildlife Habitat in Your Yard with the GSWA Native Plant Sale

Transform Your Yard into a Wildlife Oasis: Get Certified with The Nature of Mendham and the GSWA Native Plant Sale!. The Nature of Mendham's Community Wildlife Habitat Certification Program encourages homeowners to create wildlife habitats in their yards.

Read full story
1 comments
Mendham, NJ

Mendham Township Recreation Committee Works on Mosle Field Improvement Project

The Mendham Township Recreation Committee invites community input on the Mosle Field improvement project, which includes plans to improve lighting and explore the use of green energy sources.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Plans to Restore Historic Bridge and Implement Traffic Changes

Motorists should prepare for detours as Morris County plans to restore a historic bridge on Schooley's Mountain Road this summer. Residents of Morris County can look forward to a newly restored bridge over the South Branch on Schooley's Mountain Road this summer. The bridge, which is a beloved landmark and a vital link for local residents, has been in dire need of repairs for some time.

Read full story
Randolph, NJ

Randolph Arts in the Park Festival Invites Local Artists to Showcase Their Talent

Annual Celebration of Visual, Performing, and Literary Art Offers Juried Exhibits, Live Performances, Literary Readings, and Food Vendors on May 20, 2023. Randolph, New Jersey - The annual Arts in the Park festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Veterans Community Park in Randolph. The festival, which celebrates visual, performing, and literary art, will feature local artists showcasing their talent in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Read full story

Journey Through History: Explore New Jersey's Black Heritage

Retrace the Footsteps of Pioneering Figures and Everyday Citizens, Uncovering Extraordinary People, Places, and Events Along the Way, Including Black-Owned Businesses and Must-Try Cuisine.

Read full story
1 comments

Fall in Love All Over Again with These Romantic Winter Getaways in New Jersey

From cozy inns to unique adventures, discover the top date night ideas and diamond destinations for an unforgettable escape in the Garden State this winter. Love is in the air this winter in New Jersey with the perfect date night ideas to reignite that spark with your significant other. Remember the fun of weekend sleepovers? You can now recreate that magical experience with a "date night" overnight in the Garden State, as you cozy up at a charming inn or bed and breakfast with breathtaking ocean views or exciting outdoor adventures.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy